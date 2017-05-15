Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC forward CK Vineeth could be sacked from his job at the Accountant General’s office in Thiruvananthapuram for ‘lack of attendance’, The Times of India reported.

The 28-year-old, who joined the AG’s office as an auditor in 2012 on a sports quota, stated that he had heard from one of his well-wishers that he could potentially get the sack.

“My friends in the Delhi office told me on Saturday that there is a move to sack me. Today one of my well-wishers in Thiruvananthapuram office told me that there is an order to fire me,” Vineeth was quoted as saying.

“The probation period for the job is two years. Since I haven’t completed it, it was extended for two more years. My job hasn’t been confirmed yet, though I have cleared the examination for the confirmation,” he added.

The report also had Vineeth stating that he submitted papers to stretch his leave for three years. “A new audit officer started insisting that I rejoin duty although I was busy with tournaments. I tried to rejoin in the last off season, but at that time, I was told that they had to consult with the Delhi office to allow me to continue working there,” Vineeth said.

The fleet-footed Kerala player, who is a fan favourite with his Indian Super League side insisted that that his priority was to play football at the highest level, despite the apparent tribulations with his day job. “Why are the authorities insisting on my coming to office when I’m appointed under the sports quota? I’m a professional football player – my priority is playing football and I won’t leave it,” he said.

Vineeth is part of the India squad for the Asian Cup qualifier for Kyrgyzstan, which will be played next month. He is currently representing Bengaluru FC in the ongoing Federation Cup in Cuttuck.