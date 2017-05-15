Top-order batswoman Smriti Mandhana has been included in India’s squad for the Women’s Cricket World Cup, which begins in England from June 24.

Mandhana, who has been on the sidelines since January after injuring her knee during the Women’s Big Bash League in January, will replace Devika Vidya in the 15-member squad that is currently playing in the ODI Quadrangular series in South Africa.

Mandhana was one of two Indian cricketers alongside Harmanpreet Kaur to be picked for the Women’s Big Bash League earlier this year.

The World Cup will be held between June 24 and July 23 in England and Wales. India play their opening game on June 24 against England. They will cross swords with arch-rivals Pakistan on July 2.

Squad: Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Ekta Bisht, Sushma Verma, Mansi Joshi, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Nuzhat Parveen, Smriti Mandhana.