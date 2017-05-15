India’s Manav Thakkar clinched the silver medal in the junior boys singles of the SET 2017 Thailand Junior and Cadet Open table tennis tournament in Bangkok, PTI reported.

The young Gujarat paddler ran out of steam and crashed at the final hurdle losing to Fumiya Igarashi of Japan in the final of the ITTF World Junior circuit event. The third-seeded Thakkar, who had not dropped a game during his run-up to the summit round, was unable to find the same kind of form he had displayed in his earlier matches. He was also unable to put up much of a fight against the Japanese opponent who clinched the gold medal with a 4-1 (11-8, 6-11, 11-4, 11-9, 11-5) victory.

In the semi-finals, Thakkar breezed past Japan’s Seiya Nishimura 4-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11-6, 11-6), while Igarashi defeated Chinese Taipei’s Hsin-Yang Li 4-3 (11-9,12-10,8-11,8-11,5-11,13-11,11-8).