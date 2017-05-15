Indian Grandmaster Pentala Harikrishna suffered his first loss in the Moscow FIDE Grand Prix tournament, going down fighting to Russia’s Peter Svidler in the third round at Moscow, reported PTI.

The Indian, ranked world No.16, playing in white pieces, started off aggressively and maintained pressure on his higher-rated opponent during the initial stage of the game last night.

However, one miscalculated move mid-way into the tie saw Svidler seize the momentum and turn the tide on Harikrishna. “The 19 Bg5 was a bad decision and it was after this move that black took the initiative and gradually [Svidler] went on to win the game,” a dejected Harikrishna said after the game.

With two draws and one loss, Harikrishna now has one point from three rounds in the 9-round Swiss tournament which offers an illustrious prize money of Euro 130,000 as well as chance to qualify for the prestigious candidates tournament. He will now take on Ernesto Inarkiev of Russia in the fourth round.