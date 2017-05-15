Deepti Sharma produced a stunning 188-run knock, the second highest score in women’s One-day International history, to set up India’s massive 249-run win over Ireland in the quadrangular series at Potchefstroom.

The 19-year-old from Uttar Pradesh shared a world record 320-run opening stand with Poonam Raut (109) as India amassed a commanding 358/3 after skipper Mithali Raj won the toss and decided to bat first, reported PTI.

Sharma’s 160-ball innings was studded with 27 boundaries and two sixes, while Raut hit 11 fours in her 116-ball 109 at the Senwes Park. Sharma is now behind top-scorer, former Australia skipper Belinda Clarke, who had cracked an unbeaten 229 against Denmark in 1997 at Mumbai. The knock is best by an Indian as she bettered the Jaya Sharma’s unbeaten 138 against Pakistan in 2005.

India bundled out Ireland for a paltry 109 in 40 overs to hand the rivals an embarrassing defeat. Ireland never looked in the chase as they scored the first fifty in 18.4 overs, losing the wicket of opener Leah Paul (13) in the 17th over. Ireland had lost half their side in the 30th over for 75 runs.

Their downhill slide continued as they managed to bring up the team hundred in the 37th over before India quickly mopped up the tail. Mary Waldron (35) was the top-scorer for Ireland, while Jennifer Gray contributed with a 46-ball 26 as only four batter could reach doubles scores.

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (4/18) continued her impressive run in the tournament, while Shikha Pandey (3/16), who had provided the late charge with a 14-ball 27 for India, took three wickets. Earlier, Ireland put up a disappointing bowling performance as they were taken to the cleaners by the Indian duo of Sharma and Raut.

Rachel Delaney (1/44) claimed the only wicket by an Ireland bowler when she ended Sharma’s innings by cleaning up the opener’s stumps in the 46th over. Raut retired out in the last ball of that over. Ireland’s poor show reflected in number of extras they conceded – they bowled as many as 23 wides.

Brief score: