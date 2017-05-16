New Zealand on Tuesday included 16-year-old leg-spinner Amelia Kerr in their 15-member squad for the World Cup, set to begin in England from June 24.

The youngster is set to become the youngest New Zealand women’s cricketer to participate in a World Cup.

The grand-daughter of former New Zealand batsman Bruce Murray, Kerr made her international debut against Pakistan last year. She has so far played seven ODIs and taken 10 wickets, including two four-wicket-hauls, at an average of 22.9. She also has an impressive economy rate of 3.89.

“She handles pressure very well, she is cool and calm. While she is 16, she has played a lot of cricket, and been brought up in a cricket family,” New Zealand coach Haidee Tiffin was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

“In the recent series with Australia she certainly showed what she is capable of. She can handle the international stage,” he added.

New Zealand will play their opening match against Sri Lanka in Bristol on June 24. They last won the tournament in 2000. They finished runners-up in 2009.

New Zealand squad: Suzie Bates (c), Erin Bermingham, Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Thamsyn Newton, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite (vice-capt), Lea Tahuhu