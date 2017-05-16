The Rajasthan government is considering out-of-turn government jobs for national and international award-winning sportspersons from the state, reported PTI.

Speaking at Maharana Pratap and Guru Vashistha award ceremony here, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje today said that a proposal will be brought in the next cabinet meeting to give out-of-turn government jobs to sportspersons of the state who have won national and international-level awards.

Similarly, she said, the government is also considering to start a pension scheme for international sportsmen over 60 years of age.

The chief minister said that the government is serious for promoting sports and a comprehensive policy will be brought next year so that sports academies could be set up with the private sector.

On the occasion, 41 sportspersons were honoured with Maharana Pratap awards, 13 trainers were given Guru Vashishtha awards and 41 budding sportspersons were given rising star awards.