Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Ashish Nehra has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League, confirmed head coach Tom Moody on Tuesday.

“Ashish Nehra won’t be fit for the remainder of the tournament,” said Moody ahead of their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in the first eliminator on Wednesday in Bangalore.

Nehra suffered a hamstring strain in the match against Rising Pune Supergiant on May 6. The left-arm pacer has taken eight wickets in six matches this season for the defending champions and Hyderabad will miss the experience he provides.

However, Hyderabad can rely on Mohammad Siraj, who took four wickets in a must-win match against Gujarat Lions to qualify for the playoffs.

Yuvraj Singh’s participation seems to be uncertain due to an injury and will be undergoing a fitness test. “Yuvraj will be undergoing a fitness test this evening. We will be giving him obviously the opportunity to prove his fitness,” he said.

Singh, who had scored 243 runs in 11 matches this season, sustained a finger injury against Mumbai Indians. He missed the match against Gujarat Lions but will look to regain fitness before leaving to play the Champions Trophy in England and Wales.