Highest team score without a six, worst collapses and other unique stats from IPL Week 6

The last day of league matches in the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League concluded which four teams will compete in the playoffs. Rising Pune Supergiant joined Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in the top four after defeating Kings XI Punjab by nine wickets on Sunday.
The last week witnessed an IPL match with the second highest aggregate of runs, when 453 runs were scored in the match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium.
The following week will decide who will be the champion of IPL 10. For now, here’s a look at the unique numbers from Week 6.
Most consecutive matches won against a team
Kings XI Punjab’s win over Kolkata Knight Riders at Mohali halted KKR’s chance to become the first team to win nine consecutive matches against the same opposition in IPL. Before that encounter, Kolkata had eight straight wins over Punjab. Their record is the joint highest in IPL, along with Royal Challengers Bangalore, who had also defeated Delhi Daredevils eight successive times from 26 April, 2011 to 26 April, 2015.
Most balls bowled without taking a wicket in a season
Ishant Sharma became the first bowler to bowl 100-plus balls in an IPL season without taking a single wicket. He reached this unfortunate landmark in Kings XI Punjab’s match against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede last week, which saw more than 400 runs being scored. He has now delivered 108 balls (i.e. 18 overs) without taking a wicket this season.
Karn Sharma was the previous record holder, having bowled 98 balls in 2016 without taking a wicket. Tillakaratne Dilshan is at third place, going wicketless for 96 balls back in 2009 without picking up a wicket.
Worst 10-wicket collapses
Gujarat Lions lost all the ten wickets after a century partnership for the opening wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Kanpur last Saturday. This was the only second time in IPL history that a team lost all ten wickets after having an opening stand worth hundred. The only other such instance came in the inaugural edition of IPL when Deccan Chargers lost their all 10 wickets after an opening partnership of 101 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Hyderabad.
Gujarat Lions batsmen just add 43 runs after the loss of the first wicket, which is now the worst ten-wicket collapse in IPL history. The previous worst was 47 runs when RCB recorded the lowest ever total of IPL against Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this season.
Most days to take 100 IPL wickets
Zaheer Khan completed his 100 wickets in the IPL on May 12 against Rising Pune Supergiant at Delhi. He became the second left-arm pacer to take 100 IPL wickets after Ashish Nehra. Moreover, he is also the oldest bowler (38 years and 217 days) to achieve the milestone in IPL. The previous record also belonged to Nehra, who completed his 100 wickets at the age of 37 years and 341 days. Zaheer took 3312 days to achieve the milestone, while Nehra took 3273 days.
Highest totals in IPL without a six
Sunrisers Hyderabad amassed 158 runs against Gujarat Lions at Kanpur on May 13, without hitting a single six. However, they hit 23 fours in their innings. This is the highest ever IPL total which does not include a six. The earlier record was 152, held by Rising Pune Supergiant in their match against Kings XI Punjab at Mohali in 2016.