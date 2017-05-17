IPL 10

Rising Pune Supergiant reach IPL final as Dhoni, Sundar stun Mumbai Indians

The two-time champions put up a sorry display with the bat during the chase, falling 20 short of Pune’s 162.

Shaun Roy/Sportzpics/IPL

Rising Pune Supergiant stunned Mumbai Indians by 20 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday in the first Indian Premier League qualifier and book their place in the final for the first time.

It was the Mumbai bowlers who were on top for much of their innings after being put into bat. After losing two early wickets, a timely 80-run stand between Ajinkya Rahane (56) and Manoj Tiwary (58*) helped their side get some momentum back. A belligerent late MS Dhoni burst helped Pune get to a respectable total of 162/4.

Mumbai openers got them off to a positive start and looked poised to chase down the total when Parthiv Patel (52) was getting boundaries at will during the powerplay overs. However, a brilliant effort by Steve Smith’s bowlers, picking up four wickets in the space of 16 runs in the space of 21 balls, turned the contest in Pune’s favour.

Patel waged a lone fight as the Mumbai batsmen wilted under the pressure created by spinner Washington Sundar (3/16), who was easily the pick of the bowlers. Mumbai’s selection, which included dropping veteran Harbhajan Singh for the contest, backfired miserably.

Mumbai’s dream start

Lasith Malinga exults after dismissing Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith. Image Courtesy: Shaun Roy/Sportzpics/IPL
Lasith Malinga exults after dismissing Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith. Image Courtesy: Shaun Roy/Sportzpics/IPL

Rohit Sharma’s men were aggressive from the get-go, offering very little width and getting the ball to shape away from a good length area. Rahul Tripathi is someone who has made his name by getting off to quick starts but here, he was undone by a peach of a delivery by Mitchell McClenaghan, which rattled his stumps. The Maharashtra batsman has only managed to pick up 36 runs from his last four innings.

However, it was Lasith Malinga who landed the most important blow, outsmarting Steve Smith with a slow delivery which spat off the wicket and clipped the Australian’s top-edge, and Hardik Pandya took a safe catch at short third-man. Pune were on the backfoot straightaway and the first change bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah and Karn Sharma – also offered little freebies during the powerplay overs. For Malinga, it was a tale of redemption as he has drawn a fair amount of flack for some below-par performances this season.

The Sri Lankan has lost a bit of pace and zing but once again but his guile and his tendency to step up during big games hasn’t faded one bit.

Rahane-Tiwary’s stand

Image Credit: Shaun Roy - Sportzpics - IPL
Image Credit: Shaun Roy - Sportzpics - IPL

With their team tottering at 9/2, Rahane and Manoj Tiwary picked up the pieces and built a solid 80-run stand from 65 balls. It was the Mumbai-based batsman who showed more intent in early overs. Atleast on a couple of occasions during the powerplay, Rahane made room to thump the ball through the cover region, which resulted in boundaries.

Tiwary, meanwhile, was happy to rotate the strike. Despite getting the runs at a fluent rate, the batters struggled to pick up during the final leg of the innings. Tiwary took as many as 45 balls to complete his half-century. This applied considerable pressure on the lower-order batsmen, but that was set up by Krunal Pandya’s (0/21 in four Overs) disciplined bowling.

Dhoni’s late cameo

Image credit: Shaun Roy/Sportzpics/IPL
Image credit: Shaun Roy/Sportzpics/IPL

Dhoni was promoted up the order and during the initial phase of his stay, struggled to keep the scoreboard moving despite pounding a huge six off McClenaghan; his first 19 runs came from 20 balls.

In trademark Dhoni style, he capitalised on the pressure that the opposition bowlers are under trying to land the ball on the full in the final overs. The Ranchi dasher got five big hits, targeting a different part of the ground for each one of his sixes. The pick of the lot was the one that was carted over the cover-point region against Bumrah. Bumrah took quite a beating in his final over too, which yielded 15 runs off it. Yet again, the 35-year-old showed that he is peerless when it comes to mapping out when to slog during the ‘death’ overs.

Rohit Sharma’s dismissal

There have been quite a few bad dismissals this season and Rohit Sharma was once again hard done by as he was given out leg-before when replays showed that the ball hat clipped the back end of his bat. There were no protests here. The Mumbai skipper shook his head and made the long walk back.

When Sharma had walked to the crease, his side were in command after Parthiv Patel and Lendl Simmons got them off to a solid start. His dismissal opened the floodgates for Pune as Sundar and Co. ran skittled through the middle order.

Washington Sundar

RPS's Washington Sundar. Image credit: Shaun Roy/Sportzpics/IPL
RPS's Washington Sundar. Image credit: Shaun Roy/Sportzpics/IPL

The Tamil Nadu youngster probably had the best night of his fledgling career, showing maturity well beyond his 17-years. When he was handed the ball, his opponents were getting boundaries in fairly quick succession. Sundar not only provided the breakthroughs, but kept the runs in check.

It was a case of sensible bowling getting the better of the batsmen. At the toss, Rohit Sharma had mentioned that the team chasing down a score would have it easier because of the dew, and Mumbai’s good history with chasing down targets. The pitch only got slower as the night progressed and the quicker, full delivery of Sundar that skidded onto the batsmen became quite an ordeal for the home side. Safe catching, which has also been a rarity during the tournament, from the Pune fielders played a part in Sundar picking up crucial wickets of Kieron Pollard and Ambati Rayudu in addition to Sharma’s wicket. Strangely enough, the Pune fielders did drop a couple of simple catches.

Brief score:

  • Rising Pune Supergiant 162/4 in 20 Overs (Manoj Tiwary 58*, Ajinkya Rahane 56; Lasith Malinga 1/14) beat Mumbai Indians 142/9 in 20 Overs (Parthiv Patel 52; Washington Sundar 3/16, Shardul Thakur 3/37) by 20 runs
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

London then and now – As experienced by Indians

While much has changed, the timeless quality of the city endures.

Sam Valadi on Flickr

“I found the spirit of the city matching the Bombay spirit. Like Bombay, the city never sleeps and there was no particular time when you couldn’t wander about the town freely and enjoy the local atmosphere”, says CV Manian, a PhD student in Manchester in the ‘80s, who made a trip to London often. London as a city has a timeless quality. The seamless blend of period architecture and steel skyscrapers acts as the metaphor for a city where much has changed, but a lot hasn’t.

The famed Brit ‘stiff upper lip, for example, finds ample validation from those who visited London decades ago. “The people were minding their business, but never showed indifference to a foreigner. They were private in their own way and kept to themselves.” Manian recollects. Aditya Dash remembers an enduring anecdote from his grandmother’s visit to London. “There is the famous family story where she was held up at Heathrow airport. She was carrying zarda (or something like that) for my grandfather and customs wanted to figure out if it was contraband or not.”

However, the city always housed contrasting cultures. During the ‘Swinging ‘60s’ - seen as a precursor to the hippie movement - Shyla Puri’s family had just migrated to London. Her grandfather still remembers the simmering anti-war, pro-peace sentiment. He himself got involved with the hippie movement in small ways. “He would often talk with the youth about what it means to be happy and how you could achieve peace. He wouldn’t go all out, but he would join in on peace parades and attend public talks. Everything was ‘groovy’ he says,” Shyla shares.

‘Groovy’ quite accurately describes the decade that boosted music, art and fashion in a city which was till then known for its post-World-War austerities. S Mohan, a young trainee in London in the ‘60s, reminisces, “The rage was The Beatles of course, and those were also the days of Harry Belafonte and Ella Fitzgerald.” The likes of The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd were inspiring a cultural revolution in the city. Shyla’s grandfather even remembers London turning punk in the ‘80s, “People walking around with leather jackets, bright-colored hair, mohawks…It was something he would marvel at but did not join in,” Shyla says.

But Shyla, a second-generation Londoner, did join in in the revival of the punk culture in the 21st century. Her Instagram picture of a poster at the AfroPunk Fest 2016 best represents her London, she emphatically insists. The AfroPunk movement is trying to make the Punk culture more racially inclusive and diverse. “My London is multicultural, with an abundance of accents. It’s open, it’s alive,” Shyla says. The tolerance and openness of London is best showcased in the famous Christmas lights at Carnaby Street, a street that has always been popular among members of London’s alternate cultures.

Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)
Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)

“London is always buzzing with activity. There are always free talks, poetry slams and festivals. A lot of museums are free. London culture, London art, London creativity are kept alive this way. And of course, with the smartphones navigating is easy,” Shyla adds. And she’s onto something. Manian similarly describes his ‘80s rendezvous with London’s culture, “The art museums and places of interest were very illustrative and helpful. I could tour around the place with a road map and the Tube was very convenient.” Mohan, with his wife, too made the most of London’s cultural offerings. “We went to see ‘Swan Lake’ at the Royal Opera House and ‘The Mousetrap’ by Agatha Christie. As an overseas graduate apprentice, I also had the pleasure to visit the House of Lords and take tea on the terrace.”

For the casual stroller along London’s streets today, the city would indeed look quite different from what it would’ve to their grandparents. Soho - once a poor suburb known for its crime and sex industry - is today a fashionable district of upmarket eateries and fashion stores. Most of the big British high street brands have been replaced by large international stores and the London skyline too has changed, with The Shard being the latest and the most impressive addition. In fact, Shyla is quite positive that her grandfather would not recognise most of the city anymore.

Shyla, though, isn’t complaining. She assures that alternate cultures are very much alive in the city. “I’ve seen some underground LGBT clubs, drag clubs, comedy clubs, after midnight dance-offs and empty-warehouse-converted parties. There’s a space for everybody.” London’s cosmopolitan nature remains a huge point of attraction for Indian visitors even today. Aditya is especially impressed by the culinary diversity of London and swears that, “some of the best chicken tikka rolls I have had in my life were in London.” “An array of accents flood the streets. These are the people who make London...LONDON,” says Shyla.

It’s clear that London has changed a lot, but not really all that much. Another aspect of Indians’ London experience that has remained consistent over the past decades is the connectivity of British Airways. With a presence in India for over 90 years, British Airways has been helping generations of Indians discover ‘their London’, just like in this video.

Play

For more information on special offers on flights to London and other destinations in the UK, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of British Airways and not by the Scroll editorial team.