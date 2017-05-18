IPL 10

IPL 10: Mumbai Indians’ reckless last-minute changes may cost them the tournament

The two-time champions have made a slew of changes in the last few games, and it cost them dear in first qualifier against Rising Pune Supergiant.

“Peaking too early” is a facet that is taken quite seriously in sports even though results from the past hand us contrasting views on the subject. Captains, commentators or pundits have thrown this phrase when a team falls short of getting across the finish line. The South African cricket teams over the last three decades may well epitomise this jargon.

The Australian teams of yore, though, give an alternate view on the subject. They, after all, went through two straight World Cup campaigns without losing a single game, and seldom changed their winning XI.

Chennai Super Kings, so often the yardstick to measure Indian Premier League success, also showed that a late surge in the tournament is the safest success formula. After getting off to a blistering start, Mumbai Indians, who have been the architects of digging a hole for themsleves before fashioning a spectacular comeback in the final stages, now find themseleves in a sticky wicket despite hardly putting a foot wrong for much of the tournament.

The initial run of form that they had built – winning nine in 11 games at one stage – had tapered off in the final leg of the round-robin stages. A statistic that may make for horror reading for Mumbai is that barring Rajasthan Royals in the first edition, none of the other teams who topped the table during the group stages went on to lift the title.

For every Kolkata Knight Riders, CSK and Mumbai, all of whom have two trophies each, the league also has Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils, who seem to be stuck in a never-ending quest to get across finish line, adding further intrigue to “what is the right kind of momentum” debate.

The changes

While it is true that Harbhajan Singh took quite a beating during the 443-run humdinger against Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede, dropping one of their vastly experienced bowlers for a game of such importance was baffling, considering the magnitude of the contest. In another encounter against Punjab, Mumbai made a mockery of a steep 199-run target.

The final run of league games also saw Mumbai test their bench strength, albeit with mixed results. Rohit Sharma and Co certainly did not wake up during their winning streak and realise that they have enormous strength in depth in their ranks, did they? The handling of the swashbuckling Nitish Rana once he got a couple of low scores under his belt was also in bad taste. Only two weeks ago, the southpaw earned unanimous praise for batting efforts. Batting legend Ricky Ponting even nominated him for a place in the Indian team.

Ambati Rayudu, clearly lacking match practice and thrown in at the deep end, failed to make an impact despite being one of his franchise’s trusted servants over the past decade.

Strategy

It is not that Mumbai haven’t prevailed from difficult situations during their run-in either. Not many teams recover from 7/4 to win a contest. Nor does every franchise have the nous or belief to even come close to chase down a 230-run target.

The Wankhede, which has by and large been a death-knell for bowlers, caught the Mumbai batsmen by surprise with its slow pace. The impressive Washington Sundar darting the ball off a good length area, along with Steve Smith’s attacking fields on the leg side, helped Pune grab the initiative.

Strangely enough, Pune, after a stuttering start, have managed to do the anti-Mumbai of sorts, “peaking at the right time” in Smith’s words. It was Rohit Sharma’s leg-before decision that changed the course of the game. The Mumbai skipper can be excused that in hindsight, his team could have very well been on course to get home had he not been incorrectly adjudged leg-before.

Mumbai may very well go on to win the eliminator and the tournament for a record third time too. Chasing for a place in the playoffs for the better part of the last three seasons, Mumbai tinkered with carefree abandon in their last few league games. They will only have their lackadaisical approach – taking winning for granted in the process – to blame if they fall short.

London then and now – As experienced by Indians

While much has changed, the timeless quality of the city endures.

“I found the spirit of the city matching the Bombay spirit. Like Bombay, the city never sleeps and there was no particular time when you couldn’t wander about the town freely and enjoy the local atmosphere”, says CV Manian, a PhD student in Manchester in the ‘80s, who made a trip to London often. London as a city has a timeless quality. The seamless blend of period architecture and steel skyscrapers acts as the metaphor for a city where much has changed, but a lot hasn’t.

The famed Brit ‘stiff upper lip, for example, finds ample validation from those who visited London decades ago. “The people were minding their business, but never showed indifference to a foreigner. They were private in their own way and kept to themselves.” Manian recollects. Aditya Dash remembers an enduring anecdote from his grandmother’s visit to London. “There is the famous family story where she was held up at Heathrow airport. She was carrying zarda (or something like that) for my grandfather and customs wanted to figure out if it was contraband or not.”

However, the city always housed contrasting cultures. During the ‘Swinging ‘60s’ - seen as a precursor to the hippie movement - Shyla Puri’s family had just migrated to London. Her grandfather still remembers the simmering anti-war, pro-peace sentiment. He himself got involved with the hippie movement in small ways. “He would often talk with the youth about what it means to be happy and how you could achieve peace. He wouldn’t go all out, but he would join in on peace parades and attend public talks. Everything was ‘groovy’ he says,” Shyla shares.

‘Groovy’ quite accurately describes the decade that boosted music, art and fashion in a city which was till then known for its post-World-War austerities. S Mohan, a young trainee in London in the ‘60s, reminisces, “The rage was The Beatles of course, and those were also the days of Harry Belafonte and Ella Fitzgerald.” The likes of The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd were inspiring a cultural revolution in the city. Shyla’s grandfather even remembers London turning punk in the ‘80s, “People walking around with leather jackets, bright-colored hair, mohawks…It was something he would marvel at but did not join in,” Shyla says.

But Shyla, a second-generation Londoner, did join in in the revival of the punk culture in the 21st century. Her Instagram picture of a poster at the AfroPunk Fest 2016 best represents her London, she emphatically insists. The AfroPunk movement is trying to make the Punk culture more racially inclusive and diverse. “My London is multicultural, with an abundance of accents. It’s open, it’s alive,” Shyla says. The tolerance and openness of London is best showcased in the famous Christmas lights at Carnaby Street, a street that has always been popular among members of London’s alternate cultures.

Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)
“London is always buzzing with activity. There are always free talks, poetry slams and festivals. A lot of museums are free. London culture, London art, London creativity are kept alive this way. And of course, with the smartphones navigating is easy,” Shyla adds. And she’s onto something. Manian similarly describes his ‘80s rendezvous with London’s culture, “The art museums and places of interest were very illustrative and helpful. I could tour around the place with a road map and the Tube was very convenient.” Mohan, with his wife, too made the most of London’s cultural offerings. “We went to see ‘Swan Lake’ at the Royal Opera House and ‘The Mousetrap’ by Agatha Christie. As an overseas graduate apprentice, I also had the pleasure to visit the House of Lords and take tea on the terrace.”

For the casual stroller along London’s streets today, the city would indeed look quite different from what it would’ve to their grandparents. Soho - once a poor suburb known for its crime and sex industry - is today a fashionable district of upmarket eateries and fashion stores. Most of the big British high street brands have been replaced by large international stores and the London skyline too has changed, with The Shard being the latest and the most impressive addition. In fact, Shyla is quite positive that her grandfather would not recognise most of the city anymore.

Shyla, though, isn’t complaining. She assures that alternate cultures are very much alive in the city. “I’ve seen some underground LGBT clubs, drag clubs, comedy clubs, after midnight dance-offs and empty-warehouse-converted parties. There’s a space for everybody.” London’s cosmopolitan nature remains a huge point of attraction for Indian visitors even today. Aditya is especially impressed by the culinary diversity of London and swears that, “some of the best chicken tikka rolls I have had in my life were in London.” “An array of accents flood the streets. These are the people who make London...LONDON,” says Shyla.

It’s clear that London has changed a lot, but not really all that much. Another aspect of Indians’ London experience that has remained consistent over the past decades is the connectivity of British Airways. With a presence in India for over 90 years, British Airways has been helping generations of Indians discover ‘their London’, just like in this video.

