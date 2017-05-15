2017 U17 World Cup

U17 World Cup: 17,000 season passes sold in five hours, at prices cheaper than a single IPL ticket

The most expensive IPL ticket goes for around Rs 4,000, while the most expensive seasonal pass for the Under-17 World Cup is priced at Rs 1,920.

IANS

With the 2017 Under-17 Fifa World Cup four months away, India is going all out to make sure the event, a first of its kind in the country, is a huge success. On Wednesday, Spain and Barcelona legend Carles Puyol was in Mumbai promoting the event and also playing a five-a-side game with youngsters aspiring to be footballers.

“For India to become a footballing nation, kids need to start playing and parents, schools and other institutions have to promote the sport,” he said. “Children have to practise, and they have to have fun while playing.”

Puyol is visiting India for the first time to launch the ticket sales for the U-17 World Cup. The tickets went on sale at 19:11 on Tuesday, in tribute to Indian club Mohun Bagan’s defeat of an English side for the first time in 1911.

Tickets go live

“Till about 2 am [on Wednesday] we had crossed 17,000,” said Joy Bhattacharjya, project director of the U-17 World Cup’s local organising committee. “To be honest, we had issues with the site because unprecedented amount of people were logging on. Even Fifa didn’t expect that the Junior World Cup will attract such traffic. Given that 17,000 tickets have gone out is quite sensational.”

Bhattacharjya said that the ploy to sell season tickets for all games was a big hit. “Mostly package deals were bought,” he said. “So it is mainly venue-related because we don’t know which games will be played where. We expect all six World Cup cities to be full. If Goa has 20,000 seats then we will fill 20,000. If Kolkata has 85,000 seats then we will try to fill that many.”

The U-17 World Cup will be held across Guwahati, Kochi, Navi Mumbai, Goa, New Delhi and Kolkata from October 6 to October 28. Kolkata will host the final at Salt Lake Stadium.

Seasonal tickets cheaper than IPL tickets

Buying a season ticket for the U-17 World Cup is cheaper than watching a single Indian Premier League match. The most expensive IPL ticket goes in the excess of Rs 4,000, while the most expensive seasonal pass for the U-17 World Cup is in Guwahati and Kolkata, priced at Rs 1,920. This is a Category One type of pass. A Category Two type will cost a minimum of Rs 800, while Category Three starts at Rs 320.

Season tickets for all 10 matches in Kolkata, including the final, are available in denominations of Rs 480, Rs 960 and Rs 1,920. A season ticket in Goa will cost Rs 320, while an IPL ticket’s minimum cost per game is Rs 800.

As of now, only season tickets are available for purchase depending on the venue and categories. The seasonal ticket will cover all the matches the stadium will host, including the final in Kolkata’s case, and it is being sold at an introductory discount of 60%.

Individual match tickets will be available from July 21 to October 5 in all categories with a 25% discount. Category Three tickets will be available for Rs 48 per match. However, those interested can purchase a seasonal ticket and witness all the matches with ease.

Kochi missing out?

Two months ago, Fifa’s organising committee had expressed concern about the speed of building infrastructure for the tournament, but Bhattacharjya said that the stadium will be ready to host the event. “Post that warning from Fifa, everyone has gone to see the preparations,” he said.

“Infrastructure can’t come overnight, but we have pictures to see that it was a far worse scenario a month back,” he added. “[Tournament director] Xavier [Ceppi] will go for a final inspection on 18th [May]. We are confident on Kochi clearing through.”

The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai recently hosted a Justin Bieber concert, which was attended by more than 50,000 fans, but Bhattacharjya said that tournament organisers had gone to inspect the site after the event and there were a few issues that had to be solved. Sports Minister Vijay Goel, who was present at the event, will be inspecting the stadium as well.

“A team has gone [to inspect] and the sports minister will be going today,” Bhattacharjya said. “It (the concert) was planned much in advance. Only after asking us and us writing to Fifa and getting assurances did they consider hosting this.”

Bhattacharya added that the stadium hosting the music concert would help the World Cup organisers figure out “how it flowed and how well it went”. “There are issues and but they are minor,” he said. “The only serious thing was about the music, but that is a personal opinion as I am not Belieber (Justin Bieber fan), it is safe to say. We will never discourage events happening at such places as long as it doesn’t hurt the field of play. As I said, it gives a run-through of how it works out. But a few months later we will stop giving permissions [for other events].”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

London then and now – As experienced by Indians

While much has changed, the timeless quality of the city endures.

Sam Valadi on Flickr

“I found the spirit of the city matching the Bombay spirit. Like Bombay, the city never sleeps and there was no particular time when you couldn’t wander about the town freely and enjoy the local atmosphere”, says CV Manian, a PhD student in Manchester in the ‘80s, who made a trip to London often. London as a city has a timeless quality. The seamless blend of period architecture and steel skyscrapers acts as the metaphor for a city where much has changed, but a lot hasn’t.

The famed Brit ‘stiff upper lip, for example, finds ample validation from those who visited London decades ago. “The people were minding their business, but never showed indifference to a foreigner. They were private in their own way and kept to themselves.” Manian recollects. Aditya Dash remembers an enduring anecdote from his grandmother’s visit to London. “There is the famous family story where she was held up at Heathrow airport. She was carrying zarda (or something like that) for my grandfather and customs wanted to figure out if it was contraband or not.”

However, the city always housed contrasting cultures. During the ‘Swinging ‘60s’ - seen as a precursor to the hippie movement - Shyla Puri’s family had just migrated to London. Her grandfather still remembers the simmering anti-war, pro-peace sentiment. He himself got involved with the hippie movement in small ways. “He would often talk with the youth about what it means to be happy and how you could achieve peace. He wouldn’t go all out, but he would join in on peace parades and attend public talks. Everything was ‘groovy’ he says,” Shyla shares.

‘Groovy’ quite accurately describes the decade that boosted music, art and fashion in a city which was till then known for its post-World-War austerities. S Mohan, a young trainee in London in the ‘60s, reminisces, “The rage was The Beatles of course, and those were also the days of Harry Belafonte and Ella Fitzgerald.” The likes of The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd were inspiring a cultural revolution in the city. Shyla’s grandfather even remembers London turning punk in the ‘80s, “People walking around with leather jackets, bright-colored hair, mohawks…It was something he would marvel at but did not join in,” Shyla says.

But Shyla, a second-generation Londoner, did join in in the revival of the punk culture in the 21st century. Her Instagram picture of a poster at the AfroPunk Fest 2016 best represents her London, she emphatically insists. The AfroPunk movement is trying to make the Punk culture more racially inclusive and diverse. “My London is multicultural, with an abundance of accents. It’s open, it’s alive,” Shyla says. The tolerance and openness of London is best showcased in the famous Christmas lights at Carnaby Street, a street that has always been popular among members of London’s alternate cultures.

Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)
Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)

“London is always buzzing with activity. There are always free talks, poetry slams and festivals. A lot of museums are free. London culture, London art, London creativity are kept alive this way. And of course, with the smartphones navigating is easy,” Shyla adds. And she’s onto something. Manian similarly describes his ‘80s rendezvous with London’s culture, “The art museums and places of interest were very illustrative and helpful. I could tour around the place with a road map and the Tube was very convenient.” Mohan, with his wife, too made the most of London’s cultural offerings. “We went to see ‘Swan Lake’ at the Royal Opera House and ‘The Mousetrap’ by Agatha Christie. As an overseas graduate apprentice, I also had the pleasure to visit the House of Lords and take tea on the terrace.”

For the casual stroller along London’s streets today, the city would indeed look quite different from what it would’ve to their grandparents. Soho - once a poor suburb known for its crime and sex industry - is today a fashionable district of upmarket eateries and fashion stores. Most of the big British high street brands have been replaced by large international stores and the London skyline too has changed, with The Shard being the latest and the most impressive addition. In fact, Shyla is quite positive that her grandfather would not recognise most of the city anymore.

Shyla, though, isn’t complaining. She assures that alternate cultures are very much alive in the city. “I’ve seen some underground LGBT clubs, drag clubs, comedy clubs, after midnight dance-offs and empty-warehouse-converted parties. There’s a space for everybody.” London’s cosmopolitan nature remains a huge point of attraction for Indian visitors even today. Aditya is especially impressed by the culinary diversity of London and swears that, “some of the best chicken tikka rolls I have had in my life were in London.” “An array of accents flood the streets. These are the people who make London...LONDON,” says Shyla.

It’s clear that London has changed a lot, but not really all that much. Another aspect of Indians’ London experience that has remained consistent over the past decades is the connectivity of British Airways. With a presence in India for over 90 years, British Airways has been helping generations of Indians discover ‘their London’, just like in this video.

Play

For more information on special offers on flights to London and other destinations in the UK, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of British Airways and not by the Scroll editorial team.