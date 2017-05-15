Scroll

IPL 2017 Eliminator, Live: SRH huff, puff and reach 128 in 20 overs as rain hits Bengaluru

Follow live updates of SRH v KKR here

IPL

Two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have to break the agonising sequence of debacles when they clash with defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL eliminator at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The winner of tomorrow’s match will face the loser of Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Rising Supergiants Pune on May 19 in the second Qualifier, which will decide the second entrant of the final.

For KKR, it would take a significant turnaround to reach the second qualifier after they lost four out of seven matches in the latter half of the season.

Head-to-head since 2016: Played: 5, SRH: 2, KKR: 3

Live updates:

10:11 pm: It’s still raining in Bengaluru. Here are the updates that matter:

After 20 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad 128/7: As the rain picks up in Bengaluru, SRH finish on a very disappointing 128. It was a difficult pitch, but one got the feeling that they never recalibrated.

A strom's coming...

After 19 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad 121/6: Three runs & two wickets from the 19th over... this innings has not got going at all for SRH. NCN gets Shankar & Chris Jordan – the latter a brilliant diving return catch.

After 18 overs Sunrisers Hyderabad 118/4: And a bit of momentum again for SRH.. one of the shots of the day by Shankar to start that over, a lofted straight drive for 4. Ojha then hits a six. Costly from Boult.

After 17 overs Sunrisers Hyderabad 105/4: 2 runs - TWO RUNS - from the 17th over... it’s been that sort of a night for SRH. It’s been that sort of an IPL for Naman Ojha.

After 16 overs Sunrisers Hyderabad 103/4: Umesh Yadav strikes again! That joy from the Chawla over was short-lived for SRH as Yuvi pulls a short ball to square leg boundary – a shot with which he usually clears the boundary with ease! Just 5 runs in that over, 3 wides included.

Meanwhile...

Question asked
Question answered...

After 15 overs Sunrisers Hyderabad 98/3: After a quiet 14th over from Narine (just 5 runs despite a mis-hit boundary for Vijay Shankar) SRH have something to cheer. A mighty hit over long-on for a six by Vijay Shankar and a bludgeoning straight drive for 4 by Yuvraj brings 13 runs from Chawla’s over.

SRH need many more of those...

After 13 overs Sunrisers Hyderabad 80/3: Double-blow for SRH! Warner is gone & it’s that eternal KKR-hero Piyush Chawla with a wicket. A short-ball that bounces less than Warner expected it to, the timber is rattled.

SRH in...

After 12 overs Sunrisers Hyderabad 75/2: NCN strikes for KKR... Coulter-Nile with a pretty soft dismissal to get rid of Williamson as he hits it straight to cover.

After 11 overs Sunrisers Hyderabad 71/1: Calm before the storm in that over... started with a singles, twos, and then a mighty pull shot over long on as Warner deposits over long on for SIX!

After 10 overs Sunrisers Hyderabad 61/1: And that’s the Kane Williamson world cricket knows and loves... two brilliant shots in that Coulter-Nile over. First a chip off his hips to the midwicket for 4 and then a pull for six.

After 9 overs Sunrisers Hyderabad 48/1: Shift in gears? Warner tries to get a move on, pulling Piyush Chawla over midwicket for a brilliant six. SRH need much more of that.

And with that, a special milestone for Warner.

After 8 overs Sunrisers Hyderabad 39/1: Nathan Coulter-Nile is back from injury and back with an excellent over. Just 2 runs off it.

Williamson (10 off 17 now) swinging and missing like...

After 7 overs Sunrisers Hyderabad 37/1: Well, not a big over per se, but some release of pressure for SRH. Yusuf Pathan, who has been rarely used this year, concedes 7 thanks mainly to an exquisite inside out cover drive by Williamson.

After 6 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad 30/1: KKR will be mighty pleased with that powerplay! Just 30 runs. Sunil Narine is into the attack and concedes just 3.

After 5 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad 27/1: This match is firmly in KKR’s grips now! The first breakthrough comes thanks to the impressive Umesh. The pressure of the run-rate gets to Dhawan who tries to go over midwicket and top-edges, Uthappa takes the skier. Just 2 runs anda wicket from that over!

After 4 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad 25/0: KKR will be happy with how this poweplay is going so far. 4 singles and a leg-bye from Boult’s over. Warner and Dhawan perhaps going too hard, going for power over timing.

After 3 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad 20/0 : It’s a steady start from both sides. Dhawan opens his boundary account as SRH continue the trend of one four per over. Umesh errs on the length, Dhawan is quick to pull him over fine leg for 4.

After 2 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad 13/0: Once again, there is some definite purchase for the pacers early here. Might be from the rain over the past few days? A good start from Trent Boult, to beat Warner with his first ball. But DW has the last laugh with a “forehand down the ground” as Shastri put it. A brilliant shot for 4.

After 1 over, Sunrisers Hyderabad 7/0: A lively start at Chinnaswamy! First ball from Umesh rears up from a good length and there’s a massive appeal for caught-behind. Warner finishes the over strongly, muscling a short ball over point.

8:00 pm: And we are underway... it’s David Warner facing Umesh Yadav, first up!

Some fascinating match-ups ahead tonight. Perhaps the most crucial of them all, is Bhuvi vs Lynn(sanity)!

7:50 pm: A bit of fun pre-match it looks like. Two old ‘foes’ catching up.

7:35 pm: Quite a few changes for both sides. 4, to be precise. Wow.

Yuvraj, Kane Williamson, Chris Jordan and Bipul Yadav are in for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla and Ishank Jaggi are in for KKR.

Big news: Local boy Manish Pandey is missing out, injured.

7:30 pm: Gautam Gambhir wins toss & KKR will bowl first. Warner says he would have batted anyway.

7:20 pm: As we wait for the toss, how about you let us know your pick for the “Greatest IPL cricketer”

Only winner so far in this poll

7 pm: Hello and welcome to The Field’s live blog of the first knock-out match of this year’s IPL. The defending champions SRH take on two-time winners KKR.

Here’s our video preview to get you in the groove:

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

London then and now – As experienced by Indians

While much has changed, the timeless quality of the city endures.

Sam Valadi on Flickr

“I found the spirit of the city matching the Bombay spirit. Like Bombay, the city never sleeps and there was no particular time when you couldn’t wander about the town freely and enjoy the local atmosphere”, says CV Manian, a PhD student in Manchester in the ‘80s, who made a trip to London often. London as a city has a timeless quality. The seamless blend of period architecture and steel skyscrapers acts as the metaphor for a city where much has changed, but a lot hasn’t.

The famed Brit ‘stiff upper lip, for example, finds ample validation from those who visited London decades ago. “The people were minding their business, but never showed indifference to a foreigner. They were private in their own way and kept to themselves.” Manian recollects. Aditya Dash remembers an enduring anecdote from his grandmother’s visit to London. “There is the famous family story where she was held up at Heathrow airport. She was carrying zarda (or something like that) for my grandfather and customs wanted to figure out if it was contraband or not.”

However, the city always housed contrasting cultures. During the ‘Swinging ‘60s’ - seen as a precursor to the hippie movement - Shyla Puri’s family had just migrated to London. Her grandfather still remembers the simmering anti-war, pro-peace sentiment. He himself got involved with the hippie movement in small ways. “He would often talk with the youth about what it means to be happy and how you could achieve peace. He wouldn’t go all out, but he would join in on peace parades and attend public talks. Everything was ‘groovy’ he says,” Shyla shares.

‘Groovy’ quite accurately describes the decade that boosted music, art and fashion in a city which was till then known for its post-World-War austerities. S Mohan, a young trainee in London in the ‘60s, reminisces, “The rage was The Beatles of course, and those were also the days of Harry Belafonte and Ella Fitzgerald.” The likes of The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd were inspiring a cultural revolution in the city. Shyla’s grandfather even remembers London turning punk in the ‘80s, “People walking around with leather jackets, bright-colored hair, mohawks…It was something he would marvel at but did not join in,” Shyla says.

But Shyla, a second-generation Londoner, did join in in the revival of the punk culture in the 21st century. Her Instagram picture of a poster at the AfroPunk Fest 2016 best represents her London, she emphatically insists. The AfroPunk movement is trying to make the Punk culture more racially inclusive and diverse. “My London is multicultural, with an abundance of accents. It’s open, it’s alive,” Shyla says. The tolerance and openness of London is best showcased in the famous Christmas lights at Carnaby Street, a street that has always been popular among members of London’s alternate cultures.

Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)
Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)

“London is always buzzing with activity. There are always free talks, poetry slams and festivals. A lot of museums are free. London culture, London art, London creativity are kept alive this way. And of course, with the smartphones navigating is easy,” Shyla adds. And she’s onto something. Manian similarly describes his ‘80s rendezvous with London’s culture, “The art museums and places of interest were very illustrative and helpful. I could tour around the place with a road map and the Tube was very convenient.” Mohan, with his wife, too made the most of London’s cultural offerings. “We went to see ‘Swan Lake’ at the Royal Opera House and ‘The Mousetrap’ by Agatha Christie. As an overseas graduate apprentice, I also had the pleasure to visit the House of Lords and take tea on the terrace.”

For the casual stroller along London’s streets today, the city would indeed look quite different from what it would’ve to their grandparents. Soho - once a poor suburb known for its crime and sex industry - is today a fashionable district of upmarket eateries and fashion stores. Most of the big British high street brands have been replaced by large international stores and the London skyline too has changed, with The Shard being the latest and the most impressive addition. In fact, Shyla is quite positive that her grandfather would not recognise most of the city anymore.

Shyla, though, isn’t complaining. She assures that alternate cultures are very much alive in the city. “I’ve seen some underground LGBT clubs, drag clubs, comedy clubs, after midnight dance-offs and empty-warehouse-converted parties. There’s a space for everybody.” London’s cosmopolitan nature remains a huge point of attraction for Indian visitors even today. Aditya is especially impressed by the culinary diversity of London and swears that, “some of the best chicken tikka rolls I have had in my life were in London.” “An array of accents flood the streets. These are the people who make London...LONDON,” says Shyla.

It’s clear that London has changed a lot, but not really all that much. Another aspect of Indians’ London experience that has remained consistent over the past decades is the connectivity of British Airways. With a presence in India for over 90 years, British Airways has been helping generations of Indians discover ‘their London’, just like in this video.

Play

For more information on special offers on flights to London and other destinations in the UK, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of British Airways and not by the Scroll editorial team.