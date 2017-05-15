IPL 10, MI vs KKR LIVE: Past-champions take on each other for a place in the final

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders would be eager to avenge their twin defeats in the league stage when they face old foes Mumbai Indians in the IPL Qualifer 2.

KKR have an abysmal 5-15 head-to-head record against Mumbai Indians, who notched up twin victories over their rivals in the league stage of the tournament this year.

In fact, Mumbai Indians had pulled off their first win of the season against KKR at the Wankhede stadium last month when they beat them by four wickets with just one ball to spare.

After 7 overs Kolkata Knight Riders 36/5: Oh dear, oh dear. Seems like KKR have not woken up after that late night out in Bengaluru the other day... Two wickets in the over for Karn Sharma! First the big one of Gambhir, who hits it to Pandya at deep midwicket. And then Colin de Grandhomme lasts shorter it takes to type his name out – LBW of the first ball!

Karn will be on a hat-trick in his next over.

When your bowling figure reads 2-1-2-2...

After 6 overs Kolkata Knight Riders 25/3: Yes, you read it right. The score is still 25. A wicket-maiden in the last over of the powerplay for Bumrah! Robin Uthappa goes, LBW from a good-length delivery that nipped back in and the KKR batting lineup in deep trouble. Bumrah then keeps Ishank Jaggi quiet to make it a fantastic powerplay for MI...

After 5 overs Kolkata Knight Riders 25/2: And Mumbai are now right on top... the move to bring in Karn Sharma during the powerplay against the left-handers works for Rohit. A beautifully flighted googly deceives Narine. 3 runs and a wicket. Both openers are back in the hut.

After 4 overs Kolkata Knight Riders 22/1: Malinga comes into the attack and Narine gets going... A non-chalant flick over fine leg for six. Malinga can only laugh at how easy Narine made it look.

After 3 overs Kolkata Knight Riders 13/1: Gambhir starts off where he left the other night (the other morning...) A delightful cover drive off Johnson. Narine, on the other hand, is struggling a bit with the fast, short stuff.

After 2 overs Kolkata Knight Riders 5/1: And the breakthrough comes early for Mumbai... and it’s the big wicket of Chris Lynn for Jasprit Bumrah! Smart captaincy from Rohit who keeps a long-on for Lynn in the powerplay and he hits to straight to him. Delight for Bumrah who hugs Rohit immediately as if to say well done captain.

After 1 over, Kolkata Knight Riders are 3/0: Mitchell Johson starts for MI and starts well... not many bowlers have kept Lynn to just 3 runs in an entire over this year. A few swings and misses and one top-edge that just evades Maling at short-leg.

07:51 pm: How will this affect involve KKR?

Since bought by KKR in 2011, this is only the second IPL game missed by Yusuf Pathan.



First was v RR in 2014. #MIvKKR #KKRvMI — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) May 19, 2017

Fewest games missed for their teams in #IPL:



1 - S Raina / Rohit Sharma / D Karthik

2 - YUSUF PATHAN*

3 - R Uthappa / MS Dhoni / G Gambhir — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) May 19, 2017

07:43 pm: Some statistics coming your way...

Mumabi captain Rohit Sharma has scored more runs against Kolkata than against any other team, amassing 684 runs at an average of 48.86.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru can be called a lucky ground for Mumbai as they’ve won seven of their nine matches at the venue.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ scoring rate in the Powerplay this season is a whopping 9.69, which is the highest among all teams.

Captain Gambhir is second in the list of highest run-getters this season, with 486 runs and his contribution will be crucial if KKR are to overturn the Mumbai mental block.

07:34 pm: Big team news is that KKR have dropped Yusuf Pathan. Harbhajan stays on the bench for Mumbai. Here are the XIs.

KKR: S Narine, C Lynn, G Gambhir, R Uthappa, Grandhomme , S Yadav, I Jaggi, P Chawla, U Yadav, N Coulter-Nile, A Rajpoot

MI: A Rayudu, L Simmons, P Patel, K Pollard, RG Sharma, K Pandya, K Sharma, H Pandya, J Bumrah, L Malinga, M Johnson

And if you like visual representations...

07:30 pm: Mumbai Indians win toss and Rohit opts to bowl first, of course. “Breaking news!” screams a very-excited Ravi Shastri.

07:20 pm: Two-time champions, two fierce rivals and one spot in the final. Welcome to The Field’s live blog of the qualifier between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.