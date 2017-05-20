IPL 10

Why Kolkata Knight Riders are the chokers of the Indian Premier League

Another year, another season of potential going to waste when it was most required.

Shaun Roy/Sportzpics/IPL

What do the following dates have in common: May 7, 2015, May 14, 2016 and May 3, 2017?

Simple, the Kolkata Knight Rider played the 11th match of their respective Indian Premier League campaigns on those years on those dates.

What else do they have in common?

In 2015, after they had played their 11th match, KKR ranked third in the table, with one match less than the second-ranked team that season. In 2016, they were in second place. In 2017 again, they were in second place.

A familiar script

You probably know how this is ending and but it bears repeating. In 2015, KKR couldn’t even qualify for the playoffs. In 2016, they just about squeaked through, only to lose in the Eliminator. In 2017, net run rate allowed them to enter the playoffs, they got a stroke of luck in the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad and, in a result which is becoming increasingly and painfully familiar, were demolished by Mumbai Indians.

Still there? Now, let’s take you to another date. May 5, 2014. Gautam Gambhir had left the Motera Stadium in disbelief. His team were 121/0, chasing Rajasthan Royals’ 171. They lost six wickets for two runs and finished 10 runs short. The Knight Riders had crashed to their fifth loss in the tournament in only their seventh match so far. They were sixth on the table, with just four points.

You know how it worked out, don’t you? KKR didn’t lose another match that IPL. They won their next seven matches, finished second, won the qualifier and won the final. It was a nine-game winning IPL-record streak that was as glorious as any. A run which doesn’t seem we’ll ever see again.

Seriously, what has happened to KKR after that title win? Why have they, now for three straight seasons, choked right when it matters?

Put on the brakes at the end

Here are a few numbers to illustrate that point further. The captain and bedrock of this team, Gautam Gambhir scored 387 runs in the first 10 matches of the 2017 season. That’s close to 40 runs every innings. In the next six, he scored only 111. He has scored four fifties this season, but none of them have come in the last seven matches he’s played for KKR.

It’s a malaise which has affected them all. Robin Uthappa who looked like he could do nothing wrong when he hit four half-centuries in five matches has scores of 0, 2, 1 and 1 in KKR’s last four matches. Manish Pandey, even though he did not play KKR’s last two matches this season, showed a similar drop-off towards the end: 341 runs in the first 10 games he played, 55 in the next three.

And no, it’s not a 2017 thing. In 2016, Gambhir could only score 103 runs in the last five matches of KKR’s campaign after amassing 398 runs in the first 10. Uthappa’s performance was even more pitiful, only 67 in those five matches, compared to 327 in the first 10.

Just like the English Premier League and other major sports league, the IPL comes with the same tenets. Teams need to pace themselves and ensure they are at optimum performance when it’s most needed, preferably at the end of the season. Look at Mumbai in 2015, losing four out of their first five matches but going on to finish second and win the title. Or even in 2014, where though they didn’t win the title, they lost their first five and then made a miraculous turnaround to enter the playoffs.

More importantly, look at Rising Pune Supergiant this season. Only one win in their first four games. Then nine in the next 11. A place in the final.

Keep something for the end

KKR don’t just peak too early, they play their cards too quickly and in the process, are left with no Plan B or Plan C, come the end of the season. The Sunil Narine experiment was an idea which stuck around too long. The idea was a good one and it paid off. But by the end of the season, bowlers had figured out how to bowl to him. Right when it was most required, he hardly managed a contribution.

Imagine though, if Gambhir had held on to his trump card a little longer. Brought out Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn at the end of the season. When teams would have scarcely expected it. Could things have been different? Who knows, but the element of surprise can always produce exciting results. For proof, just look at how finalists Pune and Mumbai have used Washington Sundar and Karn Sharma respectively.

So that’s it. Another KKR season beginning in volcanic fashion and fizzling out like a wet firecracker on Diwali night. By no means, is it an unsuccessful one – finishing in the playoffs is laudable. But when you look at the team and look at how it started, you can’t help but be let down with the tantalizing thought of what might have been.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

London then and now – As experienced by Indians

While much has changed, the timeless quality of the city endures.

Sam Valadi on Flickr

“I found the spirit of the city matching the Bombay spirit. Like Bombay, the city never sleeps and there was no particular time when you couldn’t wander about the town freely and enjoy the local atmosphere”, says CV Manian, a PhD student in Manchester in the ‘80s, who made a trip to London often. London as a city has a timeless quality. The seamless blend of period architecture and steel skyscrapers acts as the metaphor for a city where much has changed, but a lot hasn’t.

The famed Brit ‘stiff upper lip, for example, finds ample validation from those who visited London decades ago. “The people were minding their business, but never showed indifference to a foreigner. They were private in their own way and kept to themselves.” Manian recollects. Aditya Dash remembers an enduring anecdote from his grandmother’s visit to London. “There is the famous family story where she was held up at Heathrow airport. She was carrying zarda (or something like that) for my grandfather and customs wanted to figure out if it was contraband or not.”

However, the city always housed contrasting cultures. During the ‘Swinging ‘60s’ - seen as a precursor to the hippie movement - Shyla Puri’s family had just migrated to London. Her grandfather still remembers the simmering anti-war, pro-peace sentiment. He himself got involved with the hippie movement in small ways. “He would often talk with the youth about what it means to be happy and how you could achieve peace. He wouldn’t go all out, but he would join in on peace parades and attend public talks. Everything was ‘groovy’ he says,” Shyla shares.

‘Groovy’ quite accurately describes the decade that boosted music, art and fashion in a city which was till then known for its post-World-War austerities. S Mohan, a young trainee in London in the ‘60s, reminisces, “The rage was The Beatles of course, and those were also the days of Harry Belafonte and Ella Fitzgerald.” The likes of The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd were inspiring a cultural revolution in the city. Shyla’s grandfather even remembers London turning punk in the ‘80s, “People walking around with leather jackets, bright-colored hair, mohawks…It was something he would marvel at but did not join in,” Shyla says.

But Shyla, a second-generation Londoner, did join in in the revival of the punk culture in the 21st century. Her Instagram picture of a poster at the AfroPunk Fest 2016 best represents her London, she emphatically insists. The AfroPunk movement is trying to make the Punk culture more racially inclusive and diverse. “My London is multicultural, with an abundance of accents. It’s open, it’s alive,” Shyla says. The tolerance and openness of London is best showcased in the famous Christmas lights at Carnaby Street, a street that has always been popular among members of London’s alternate cultures.

Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)
Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)

“London is always buzzing with activity. There are always free talks, poetry slams and festivals. A lot of museums are free. London culture, London art, London creativity are kept alive this way. And of course, with the smartphones navigating is easy,” Shyla adds. And she’s onto something. Manian similarly describes his ‘80s rendezvous with London’s culture, “The art museums and places of interest were very illustrative and helpful. I could tour around the place with a road map and the Tube was very convenient.” Mohan, with his wife, too made the most of London’s cultural offerings. “We went to see ‘Swan Lake’ at the Royal Opera House and ‘The Mousetrap’ by Agatha Christie. As an overseas graduate apprentice, I also had the pleasure to visit the House of Lords and take tea on the terrace.”

For the casual stroller along London’s streets today, the city would indeed look quite different from what it would’ve to their grandparents. Soho - once a poor suburb known for its crime and sex industry - is today a fashionable district of upmarket eateries and fashion stores. Most of the big British high street brands have been replaced by large international stores and the London skyline too has changed, with The Shard being the latest and the most impressive addition. In fact, Shyla is quite positive that her grandfather would not recognise most of the city anymore.

Shyla, though, isn’t complaining. She assures that alternate cultures are very much alive in the city. “I’ve seen some underground LGBT clubs, drag clubs, comedy clubs, after midnight dance-offs and empty-warehouse-converted parties. There’s a space for everybody.” London’s cosmopolitan nature remains a huge point of attraction for Indian visitors even today. Aditya is especially impressed by the culinary diversity of London and swears that, “some of the best chicken tikka rolls I have had in my life were in London.” “An array of accents flood the streets. These are the people who make London...LONDON,” says Shyla.

It’s clear that London has changed a lot, but not really all that much. Another aspect of Indians’ London experience that has remained consistent over the past decades is the connectivity of British Airways. With a presence in India for over 90 years, British Airways has been helping generations of Indians discover ‘their London’, just like in this video.

Play

For more information on special offers on flights to London and other destinations in the UK, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of British Airways and not by the Scroll editorial team.