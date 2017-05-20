IPL 10

Using tennis ball instincts, Siddharth Kaul made a killing at the death for Sunrisers Hyderabad

The 27-year-old Punjab pacer has had an IPL season to remember.

Prashant Bhoot - Sportzpics - IPL

Kapil Dev. Manoj Prabhakar. Shoaib Akhtar. Three fast bowlers, three eras. Kapil was the master of swing, Prabhakar, a wily military medium and Akhtar a lethal toe crusher. While the first two operated till the mid-90s, Akhtar was the most recent of the lot. Picking the best quality of each one of these and putting it to use with perfection could be quite a task.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad seamer Siddarth Kaul, who not only spearheaded Punjab in the domestic circuit, but also carried SRH’s death-bowling burden in the tenth season of the Indian Premier League, these qualities come naturally to him and has now become part of his muscle memory.

‘I just love bowling’

“As a seven-eight year-old, I used to copy the actions of Kapil Dev, Manoj Prabhakar and Shoaib Akhtar in my father’s academy in Gwalior. Though my father tried his best to make me a batsman like my elder brother Uday, but I would just bowl. I never loved batting. Then we shifted to Chandigarh and that was the time when I never thought I would pursue cricket seriously,” said 27-year-old Kaul from Hyderabad.

The tennis ball has had a huge role in shaping fast bowlers. A lot of Pakistani greats have spoken in detail about the benefits of hurling a tennis ball. Due to the light weight of the ball, it develops inner muscles and strengthens ligaments that may not be strengthened by weight training. Kaul noted that the tennis ball matches within their locality not only helped him develop control over his fast bowling but also made him learn a few tricks to mix up his bowling.

“I would fear getting hit in tennis ball cricket and length is the most important factor. So I developed perfect yorkers and would end up mixing up my speed and length. Watching my interest to bowl, it was my mother who insisted I should start training. So I used to go on and off with my brother and simply loved playing in the mohalla. Gully cricket helped in perfecting my yorkers and now I don’t have to think before executing it,” Kaul said.

Death overs specialist

Yorkers have been Kaul’s USP in this edition of the IPL. Though Sunrisers Hyderabad faltered near the finish line in the eliminator against Kolkata Knight Riders, Kaul (16 wickets in 10 matches) emerged as one of the SRH workhorses to look out for in the future. Even though Kaul had to wait for his opportunity, he grabbed it with both hands.

“I never got frustrated. My plan was to keep training well and make sure I bowled really well in the nets. Whenever I would get a chance to play, I will think that this is my last game and I have to go full out. I have to perform for the team without thinking that what benefit I will have at the end,” Kaul added.

SRH skipper David Warner used Kaul during the death overs, which looked like a gamble at first but it paid off. One of the factors could be Kaul’s brilliant domestic season. He took 38 wickets in the Ranji Trophy and followed it up with an eight-wicket haul in the Irani Cup against Gujarat in Mumbai. In that match, Kaul was equally effective with the old ball and emerged as a prospect.

“After a good domestic season, I kept performing with the same intensity in the practice games and the SRH management saw that my execution of plans was going really well. Maybe that prompted them to use me more at the death,” Kaul said. “According to match simulations, I was doing what was demanded of me and also the entire domestic season, I have bowled with the new ball, semi new and old ball. The only difference was the platform, you feel a different pressure in the IPL. Coaches Tom Moody, VVS Laxman and Yuvi paaji helped me with how to deal with such pressure situations. So I never felt that I was doing anything different,” he said.

Still learning

Kaul justified the confidence shown in him. His four-wicket haul against Rising Pune Supergiant and couple of three-wicket hauls against Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab lifted his spirits and Kaul showed that he could also keep the batsmen guessing. But before he could enjoy the fruits of his hard work, he had a blip against RPS, with MS Dhoni thrashing him for 15 runs in the final over.

The Eliminator against Kolkata Knight Riders was another example of how Gambhir never let Kaul employ his plan. He began with a barrage of short pitched deliveries and once he got hit, he had no option but to keep bowling short as Gambhir was ready for a yorker too.

In a 20-over format, it is all about bluffing the opposition. And chances are that the bluffs won’t work all the time. Against fierce competitors in Dhoni and Gambhir, you need to play your bluffs even more carefully. Kaul had bowled the yorker with precision throughout and that was the reason why he never got paddled by any batsman.

Bluff master

“Against Dhoni, I was confident that I had bowled well in the previous games in crunch situations. I thought I had been saving runs at the domestic circuit. So it was my plan to come around the stumps and bowl yorkers outside off-stump or leg. But since I bowled one perfect yorker, Dhoni must have been thinking that what could I be bowling next. Then I bowled another three in the block hole. But in such situations you can’t just keep the batsmen guessing. And sometimes bluffs go wrong. On the last ball, even Dhoni knew that I will again target the block hole so he was ready and hit me for a boundary through cover,” Kaul explained.

While it was just a bad day in office for Kaul, he said that senior India bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a big role in his comeback. “Bhuvi has been of great help. During the RPS game, Bhuvi told me that I should be bowling yorkers to Dhoni outside the off-stump and on some deliveries he asked me to target his legs,” Kaul said. The Punjab pacer later accounted for Dhoni’s wicket as well.

“In other games, Bhuvi told me that the batsmen could charge at me so I should cut down on my pace. Then he would ask me to not bowl a yorker in front of a strong batsman as he could be ready for a yorker, so I should bluff him by bowling a different length and give him a single. I feel that is a big plus point as somebody of Bhuvi’s stature who holds a vast experience tells you to overcome such crunch situations,” Kaul said.

Against KKR, Kaul’s variation in pace foxed Gautam Gambhir. Parthiv Patel too scooped one to long-on. And the best example of Kaul’s knuckle ball came against Delhi Daredevils’ Karun Nair, who had to check his shot. The knuckle ball has been the found of this edition and bowlers such as Mohit Sharma, Zaheer Khan and Kaul himself have been the proponents.

“I have been following my idol Zaheer Khan. He first bowled a knuckle ball during the 2011 World Cup. I was trying to learn but wasn’t able to execute. It is difficult as you have to bowl with bent fingers. The push and nip that you get with straightened fingers is curtailed in this variation while the action remains the same. So it travels slower to the batsman. Though I was bowling it in Punjab but wasn’t confident in [the] IPL. So I practiced hard and then pulled off quite a few in the later stages of the tournament,” Kaul said.

With such a beneficial season, even though Kaul might not be on the selectors’ radar, he certainly promises to be a part of India’s long term plan. His selection in all the major domestic tournaments is a sign that the selectors are keen on grooming him. But when performance goes up, players tend to follow superstition. In Kaul’s case, it is true. The red band you see him wearing while bowling isn’t to enhance his facial aesthetics but superstition.

“My guruji told me to bowl with a red band,” he said. So is it the band that is working for him or his hard work that has made Kaul an indispensible asset of SRH? In T20, it could well be his tennis ball instincts and the ever reliant muscle memory taking over.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

London then and now – As experienced by Indians

While much has changed, the timeless quality of the city endures.

Sam Valadi on Flickr

“I found the spirit of the city matching the Bombay spirit. Like Bombay, the city never sleeps and there was no particular time when you couldn’t wander about the town freely and enjoy the local atmosphere”, says CV Manian, a PhD student in Manchester in the ‘80s, who made a trip to London often. London as a city has a timeless quality. The seamless blend of period architecture and steel skyscrapers acts as the metaphor for a city where much has changed, but a lot hasn’t.

The famed Brit ‘stiff upper lip, for example, finds ample validation from those who visited London decades ago. “The people were minding their business, but never showed indifference to a foreigner. They were private in their own way and kept to themselves.” Manian recollects. Aditya Dash remembers an enduring anecdote from his grandmother’s visit to London. “There is the famous family story where she was held up at Heathrow airport. She was carrying zarda (or something like that) for my grandfather and customs wanted to figure out if it was contraband or not.”

However, the city always housed contrasting cultures. During the ‘Swinging ‘60s’ - seen as a precursor to the hippie movement - Shyla Puri’s family had just migrated to London. Her grandfather still remembers the simmering anti-war, pro-peace sentiment. He himself got involved with the hippie movement in small ways. “He would often talk with the youth about what it means to be happy and how you could achieve peace. He wouldn’t go all out, but he would join in on peace parades and attend public talks. Everything was ‘groovy’ he says,” Shyla shares.

‘Groovy’ quite accurately describes the decade that boosted music, art and fashion in a city which was till then known for its post-World-War austerities. S Mohan, a young trainee in London in the ‘60s, reminisces, “The rage was The Beatles of course, and those were also the days of Harry Belafonte and Ella Fitzgerald.” The likes of The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd were inspiring a cultural revolution in the city. Shyla’s grandfather even remembers London turning punk in the ‘80s, “People walking around with leather jackets, bright-colored hair, mohawks…It was something he would marvel at but did not join in,” Shyla says.

But Shyla, a second-generation Londoner, did join in in the revival of the punk culture in the 21st century. Her Instagram picture of a poster at the AfroPunk Fest 2016 best represents her London, she emphatically insists. The AfroPunk movement is trying to make the Punk culture more racially inclusive and diverse. “My London is multicultural, with an abundance of accents. It’s open, it’s alive,” Shyla says. The tolerance and openness of London is best showcased in the famous Christmas lights at Carnaby Street, a street that has always been popular among members of London’s alternate cultures.

Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)
Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)

“London is always buzzing with activity. There are always free talks, poetry slams and festivals. A lot of museums are free. London culture, London art, London creativity are kept alive this way. And of course, with the smartphones navigating is easy,” Shyla adds. And she’s onto something. Manian similarly describes his ‘80s rendezvous with London’s culture, “The art museums and places of interest were very illustrative and helpful. I could tour around the place with a road map and the Tube was very convenient.” Mohan, with his wife, too made the most of London’s cultural offerings. “We went to see ‘Swan Lake’ at the Royal Opera House and ‘The Mousetrap’ by Agatha Christie. As an overseas graduate apprentice, I also had the pleasure to visit the House of Lords and take tea on the terrace.”

For the casual stroller along London’s streets today, the city would indeed look quite different from what it would’ve to their grandparents. Soho - once a poor suburb known for its crime and sex industry - is today a fashionable district of upmarket eateries and fashion stores. Most of the big British high street brands have been replaced by large international stores and the London skyline too has changed, with The Shard being the latest and the most impressive addition. In fact, Shyla is quite positive that her grandfather would not recognise most of the city anymore.

Shyla, though, isn’t complaining. She assures that alternate cultures are very much alive in the city. “I’ve seen some underground LGBT clubs, drag clubs, comedy clubs, after midnight dance-offs and empty-warehouse-converted parties. There’s a space for everybody.” London’s cosmopolitan nature remains a huge point of attraction for Indian visitors even today. Aditya is especially impressed by the culinary diversity of London and swears that, “some of the best chicken tikka rolls I have had in my life were in London.” “An array of accents flood the streets. These are the people who make London...LONDON,” says Shyla.

It’s clear that London has changed a lot, but not really all that much. Another aspect of Indians’ London experience that has remained consistent over the past decades is the connectivity of British Airways. With a presence in India for over 90 years, British Airways has been helping generations of Indians discover ‘their London’, just like in this video.

Play

For more information on special offers on flights to London and other destinations in the UK, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of British Airways and not by the Scroll editorial team.