Played three, lost three: It’ll be a battle of minds for Mumbai as they take on RPS in the IPL final

When the coin is tossed at 7.30 pm in Hyderabad, Rohit will know he is facing his most potent opponent thus far this year.

Played thrice. Lost thrice.

For a team that has been quite the force to reckon with throughout this IPL season, Mumbai Indians have not found a way past the Rising Pune Supergiant even once. With two of the four defeats Mumbai suffered in the group stage coming at the fag end when the qualification was already sealed, Steve Smith’s side is the only one to have defeated Rohit Sharma when it mattered.

And on Sunday, it’s a game that matters the most. When the coin is tossed at 7.30 pm in Hyderabad, Rohit will know he is facing his most potent opponent thus far this year.

In a way, it sets up the final beautifully. On one side you have a team that undoubtedly has the best squad and unlike years past, have been consistently good throughout instead of starting slow and making a mad dash to the final. This is Mumbai’s 4th final and there is no doubt they go into the final with the big-match experience.

On the other side, you have the only team who have beaten them more than once this year. RPS’ journey to the final has been Mumbai-esque. Halfway through the tournament, the team was looking like anything but playoff material. But the shrewd captain that he is, Smith got the team balance right, and with various players making their presence felt at different times, stormed into the final.

In many ways, the IPL final sees an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object.

So what gives?

A look at Mumbai’s three defeats to Pune tells you there is not much separating the two sides. The first time they met was the teams’ respective opening match of the campaign. On a belter of a wicket in Pune, Mumbai posted a formidable 182, mainly thanks to Ashok Dinda’s generosity with the ball in his hand. In reply, first Ajinkya Rahane and then Steve Smith led beautifully paced the chase despite the high asking rate. It was a last over win.

The second meeting was even tighter. With Pune batting first this time, Rohit was leading Mumbai’s chase of 158 with a captain’s knock before that Ben Stokes produced a gem of a spell at the death and perhaps single-handedly won the match for Pune.

And then the playoffs. The scorecard will tell you it was a fairly convincing win for Pune. A 20-run margin usually is. But take Dhoni’s 26-ball 40 blitzkrieg out of Pune’s innings and a the target would have been a much more chaseable 140-odd.

Over the three matches, the trend is that of Pune batsmen outshining the Mumbai batsmen. And that’s where Mumbai will look to improve. As they showed against KKR in Bengaluru, the team is not afraid to experiment in the later stage of the tournament. Giving Jasprit Bumrah the new ball for the first time this year proved to be a master-stroke as he removed the dangerous Chris Lynn. The field placements – like long on for Lynn in the powerplay – also showed Mumbai’s think-tank is working overtime and it came off.

Karn Sharma could prove to be a crucial factor too. The leg-spinner was not part of the two defeats in the group stage and produced a man-of-the-match display against KKR in the qualifier. With the match happening in Hyderabad, where spinners have done well all year, Karn Sharma’s form is something Rohit would count on against the right-heavy Pune batting line up.

But perhaps the biggest challenge for the Mumbai Indians would be overcoming the mental aspect of the three defeats from earlier in the season. In a format decided by small margins, with very little to choose between the two sides in terms of quality, how much Mumbai Indians let the 3-0 scoreline weigh on them could well be the factor that decides the IPL 2017 champions.

London then and now – As experienced by Indians

While much has changed, the timeless quality of the city endures.

Sam Valadi on Flickr

“I found the spirit of the city matching the Bombay spirit. Like Bombay, the city never sleeps and there was no particular time when you couldn’t wander about the town freely and enjoy the local atmosphere”, says CV Manian, a PhD student in Manchester in the ‘80s, who made a trip to London often. London as a city has a timeless quality. The seamless blend of period architecture and steel skyscrapers acts as the metaphor for a city where much has changed, but a lot hasn’t.

The famed Brit ‘stiff upper lip, for example, finds ample validation from those who visited London decades ago. “The people were minding their business, but never showed indifference to a foreigner. They were private in their own way and kept to themselves.” Manian recollects. Aditya Dash remembers an enduring anecdote from his grandmother’s visit to London. “There is the famous family story where she was held up at Heathrow airport. She was carrying zarda (or something like that) for my grandfather and customs wanted to figure out if it was contraband or not.”

However, the city always housed contrasting cultures. During the ‘Swinging ‘60s’ - seen as a precursor to the hippie movement - Shyla Puri’s family had just migrated to London. Her grandfather still remembers the simmering anti-war, pro-peace sentiment. He himself got involved with the hippie movement in small ways. “He would often talk with the youth about what it means to be happy and how you could achieve peace. He wouldn’t go all out, but he would join in on peace parades and attend public talks. Everything was ‘groovy’ he says,” Shyla shares.

‘Groovy’ quite accurately describes the decade that boosted music, art and fashion in a city which was till then known for its post-World-War austerities. S Mohan, a young trainee in London in the ‘60s, reminisces, “The rage was The Beatles of course, and those were also the days of Harry Belafonte and Ella Fitzgerald.” The likes of The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd were inspiring a cultural revolution in the city. Shyla’s grandfather even remembers London turning punk in the ‘80s, “People walking around with leather jackets, bright-colored hair, mohawks…It was something he would marvel at but did not join in,” Shyla says.

But Shyla, a second-generation Londoner, did join in in the revival of the punk culture in the 21st century. Her Instagram picture of a poster at the AfroPunk Fest 2016 best represents her London, she emphatically insists. The AfroPunk movement is trying to make the Punk culture more racially inclusive and diverse. “My London is multicultural, with an abundance of accents. It’s open, it’s alive,” Shyla says. The tolerance and openness of London is best showcased in the famous Christmas lights at Carnaby Street, a street that has always been popular among members of London’s alternate cultures.

Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)

“London is always buzzing with activity. There are always free talks, poetry slams and festivals. A lot of museums are free. London culture, London art, London creativity are kept alive this way. And of course, with the smartphones navigating is easy,” Shyla adds. And she’s onto something. Manian similarly describes his ‘80s rendezvous with London’s culture, “The art museums and places of interest were very illustrative and helpful. I could tour around the place with a road map and the Tube was very convenient.” Mohan, with his wife, too made the most of London’s cultural offerings. “We went to see ‘Swan Lake’ at the Royal Opera House and ‘The Mousetrap’ by Agatha Christie. As an overseas graduate apprentice, I also had the pleasure to visit the House of Lords and take tea on the terrace.”

For the casual stroller along London’s streets today, the city would indeed look quite different from what it would’ve to their grandparents. Soho - once a poor suburb known for its crime and sex industry - is today a fashionable district of upmarket eateries and fashion stores. Most of the big British high street brands have been replaced by large international stores and the London skyline too has changed, with The Shard being the latest and the most impressive addition. In fact, Shyla is quite positive that her grandfather would not recognise most of the city anymore.

Shyla, though, isn’t complaining. She assures that alternate cultures are very much alive in the city. “I’ve seen some underground LGBT clubs, drag clubs, comedy clubs, after midnight dance-offs and empty-warehouse-converted parties. There’s a space for everybody.” London’s cosmopolitan nature remains a huge point of attraction for Indian visitors even today. Aditya is especially impressed by the culinary diversity of London and swears that, “some of the best chicken tikka rolls I have had in my life were in London.” “An array of accents flood the streets. These are the people who make London...LONDON,” says Shyla.

It’s clear that London has changed a lot, but not really all that much. Another aspect of Indians’ London experience that has remained consistent over the past decades is the connectivity of British Airways. With a presence in India for over 90 years, British Airways has been helping generations of Indians discover ‘their London’, just like in this video.

