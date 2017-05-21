international tennis

Is Novak Djokovic’s run at the Rome Open a sign of better things to come this season?

The world No 2 has been the player in vogue across this past week in Rome, with his dominance over Dominic Thiem in the semi-finals making a huge impact.

“This is undoubtedly my best performance of this year and maybe even longer,” Novak Djokovic said after his 6-1, 6-0 win over Dominic Thiem in the semi-finals at the Rome Masters on Saturday. “It was a perfect match. Everything that I intended to do, I have done it and even more.”

It was on expected lines that the world No 2 found it difficult to rein in his emotions after having done away with Thiem so thoroughly. It is also similarly unsurprising that Djokovic has finally managed to prop up a semblance of his long-lost formidable form, right before attempting to defend his hard-won French Open title.

Back to the familiar haunt of success

Djokovic’s decision to end his professional tie-up with his entire coaching team after the Monte Carlo Masters, and his indication that he wasn’t going to engage a coach immediately, raised qualms about whether his performances – and consequentially, his ranking – would trickle down further.

His semi-final efforts at the Madrid Open, earlier in May, withstood the initial trial by fire. However, the true extent of him belying the despondency that had plagued him since having won Roland Garros in 2016 came in Rome this week. This is the only tournament where he has had enjoyed playing – and dominating his rivals – even before he became the owner of the career Grand Slam.

Four of Djokovic’s 30 ATP Masters 1000 titles have come in Rome, with him having a chance to win a fifth on Sunday, thus breaking the deadlock with Rafael Nadal, who went on to tie Djokovic’s haul of 30 Masters trophies after having triumphed at the Madrid Open. What’s even more staggering in terms of this factoid is that the 12-time Grand Slam champion will be playing his eighth final in Rome alone, which also pegs him as the tournament favourite against the first-time Masters 1000 finalist Alexander Zverev.

Irrespective of the understated way in which he showed up in Rome, this is one challenge that Djokovic should – and will – relish taking up. Caught in the tussle between the spree of bad performances and self-doubting frustrations as he was, Djokovic also had to face external scrutiny which, in turn, left him all the more disheartened.

Though his decisions are still being introspected heavily, throughout these two weeks in Madrid and Rome, Djokovic has found a way to channelise his focus inward – for the first time after nearly a year – even if it meant going against in-form players, with the potentiality of getting contrasting results. First against Nadal in Madrid, and now against Thiem.

Thus, where once he was struggling to provide answers about his loss of motivation, Djokovic has essentially started over, replacing his past successes for an unknown present and future. “There’s not much to say except that I am so grateful to experience something like this, because I have been waiting and working for it for a long time,” Djokovic went on to add in his post-match press conference on Saturday, as if he didn’t want to dwell longer on his win.

In the last few years, followers of tennis had had become used to Djokovic’s volubility, which had become a marker for the novelty he posed in the circuit. His crouching of his words in recent times is as big an indicator that the Djokovic, who has returned back to stake his claim on the top-rungs of the sport, is a far more looming rival – in spite of his laid-back attitude – than the one who was around before.

London then and now – As experienced by Indians

While much has changed, the timeless quality of the city endures.

“I found the spirit of the city matching the Bombay spirit. Like Bombay, the city never sleeps and there was no particular time when you couldn’t wander about the town freely and enjoy the local atmosphere”, says CV Manian, a PhD student in Manchester in the ‘80s, who made a trip to London often. London as a city has a timeless quality. The seamless blend of period architecture and steel skyscrapers acts as the metaphor for a city where much has changed, but a lot hasn’t.

The famed Brit ‘stiff upper lip, for example, finds ample validation from those who visited London decades ago. “The people were minding their business, but never showed indifference to a foreigner. They were private in their own way and kept to themselves.” Manian recollects. Aditya Dash remembers an enduring anecdote from his grandmother’s visit to London. “There is the famous family story where she was held up at Heathrow airport. She was carrying zarda (or something like that) for my grandfather and customs wanted to figure out if it was contraband or not.”

However, the city always housed contrasting cultures. During the ‘Swinging ‘60s’ - seen as a precursor to the hippie movement - Shyla Puri’s family had just migrated to London. Her grandfather still remembers the simmering anti-war, pro-peace sentiment. He himself got involved with the hippie movement in small ways. “He would often talk with the youth about what it means to be happy and how you could achieve peace. He wouldn’t go all out, but he would join in on peace parades and attend public talks. Everything was ‘groovy’ he says,” Shyla shares.

‘Groovy’ quite accurately describes the decade that boosted music, art and fashion in a city which was till then known for its post-World-War austerities. S Mohan, a young trainee in London in the ‘60s, reminisces, “The rage was The Beatles of course, and those were also the days of Harry Belafonte and Ella Fitzgerald.” The likes of The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd were inspiring a cultural revolution in the city. Shyla’s grandfather even remembers London turning punk in the ‘80s, “People walking around with leather jackets, bright-colored hair, mohawks…It was something he would marvel at but did not join in,” Shyla says.

But Shyla, a second-generation Londoner, did join in in the revival of the punk culture in the 21st century. Her Instagram picture of a poster at the AfroPunk Fest 2016 best represents her London, she emphatically insists. The AfroPunk movement is trying to make the Punk culture more racially inclusive and diverse. “My London is multicultural, with an abundance of accents. It’s open, it’s alive,” Shyla says. The tolerance and openness of London is best showcased in the famous Christmas lights at Carnaby Street, a street that has always been popular among members of London’s alternate cultures.

Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)
“London is always buzzing with activity. There are always free talks, poetry slams and festivals. A lot of museums are free. London culture, London art, London creativity are kept alive this way. And of course, with the smartphones navigating is easy,” Shyla adds. And she’s onto something. Manian similarly describes his ‘80s rendezvous with London’s culture, “The art museums and places of interest were very illustrative and helpful. I could tour around the place with a road map and the Tube was very convenient.” Mohan, with his wife, too made the most of London’s cultural offerings. “We went to see ‘Swan Lake’ at the Royal Opera House and ‘The Mousetrap’ by Agatha Christie. As an overseas graduate apprentice, I also had the pleasure to visit the House of Lords and take tea on the terrace.”

For the casual stroller along London’s streets today, the city would indeed look quite different from what it would’ve to their grandparents. Soho - once a poor suburb known for its crime and sex industry - is today a fashionable district of upmarket eateries and fashion stores. Most of the big British high street brands have been replaced by large international stores and the London skyline too has changed, with The Shard being the latest and the most impressive addition. In fact, Shyla is quite positive that her grandfather would not recognise most of the city anymore.

Shyla, though, isn’t complaining. She assures that alternate cultures are very much alive in the city. “I’ve seen some underground LGBT clubs, drag clubs, comedy clubs, after midnight dance-offs and empty-warehouse-converted parties. There’s a space for everybody.” London’s cosmopolitan nature remains a huge point of attraction for Indian visitors even today. Aditya is especially impressed by the culinary diversity of London and swears that, “some of the best chicken tikka rolls I have had in my life were in London.” “An array of accents flood the streets. These are the people who make London...LONDON,” says Shyla.

It’s clear that London has changed a lot, but not really all that much. Another aspect of Indians’ London experience that has remained consistent over the past decades is the connectivity of British Airways. With a presence in India for over 90 years, British Airways has been helping generations of Indians discover ‘their London’, just like in this video.

