IPL 10 Final, MI vs RPS LIVE: Rohit Sharma wins toss, Mumbai to bat first

Aiming to complete a hat-trick of titles, the formidable Mumbai Indians will face an imposing challenge from the Rising Pune Supergiant in what promises to be a riveting ‘Grand Finale’ of the 10th Indian Premier League on Sunday in Hyderabad.
Billed as a ‘Maharashtra Derby’, the summit clash is set to be a bit more than an inter-city battle with huge reputations of big stars at stake.
Even on paper, there is not much to choose, especially with Pune beating MI thrice this season including a comprehensive victory in Qualifier 1. But final is a new day and MI can always be fourth time lucky.
LIVE UPDATES:
07:40 pm: And no surprises that both teams are unchanged as well. Here are the teams in full.
Pune: Rahane, Tripathi, Smith (C), Tiwary, Dhoni, Christian, Sundar, Ferguson, Thakur, Unadkat, Zampa
Mumbai: Simmons, Parthiv, Rayudu, Rohit (C), K Pandya, Pollard, H Pandya, Karn, Johnson, Bumrah, Malinga
07:30 pm: “BREAKING NEWS” screams Ravi Shastri as Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bat first. Perhaps not surprising that he would want the scoreboard pressure to work for his side in a big final.
07:25 pm: Some statistics coming your way to warm yourself up...
- Pune hold a mental advantage over Mumbai as they have beaten their state neighbours all three matches the two have played in this edition of IPL, including the first Qualifier at their home stadium Wankhede.
- Pune’s bowling has been one of their biggest strengths this season, they have an overall economy rate of 7.93 this season, which is the best among all teams.
- The toss will be crucial for both teams, but for Pune it has an added advantage of history. Pune has gone on to win the match on each of the five occasions captain Steve Smith has won the toss.
- Mumbai have the big match experience having played three finals and won the title twice before, in 2013 and 2015 and are looking to become the first team to win three IPL titles. In fact, skipper Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Harbhajan Singh and Ambati Rayudu, have all been part of both victorious campaigns.
- Mumbai’s batting may have fluctuated this season, but they have made it count, especially when setting totals. They have the best death overs scoring rate in IPL 2017 with a run rate of 10.72.
07:10 pm: In case you haven’t heard, Mumbai are yet to defeat Pune this year. As we build up to the final, here’s what the captains have been saying about that perceived “jinx”.
“In the end, finals cricket is finals cricket. It comes down to who plays best on that day. I think both our teams have played some really good cricket to get this far in the tournament. I am sure the game tomorrow is going to be not an easy one.” – Steve Smith
“They have been playing some really good cricket and it’s just that we haven’t been playing too well on those days. That’s the reason we lost those games. We’ve got to make sure we’re better and we play good cricket and focus on what we need to do. If all those things are looked after results will take care of themselves.” – Rohit Sharma.
07:00 pm: Hello and welcome to The Field’s live blog of the 10th IPL final. As many have noted already. tt’s the giants from Mumbai taking on the Rising Pune Supergiant in a battle between the two best teams in the league this year. It should be a cracker!
Here’s our preview to get you started: