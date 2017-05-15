Arsenal miss out on Champions League berth as Man City, Liverpool finish in the top four

Arsene Wenger’s torrid year reached a calamitous climax as Arsenal failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years after Manchester City and Liverpool wrapped up the remaining top four places on the final day of the Premier League season.

Wenger’s side won 3-1 against Everton, but Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough and Manchester City’s 5-0 demolition of Watford pushed Arsenal out of Europe’s elite.

After reaching the Champions League for the last 19 seasons, Arsenal will spend next term trekking around the unglamourous outposts of the Europa League.

That indignity will cost Arsenal an estimated £50 million ($65 million) in revenue and increase the pressure on Gunners boss Wenger, who has endured a miserable season filled with fan protests and calls for his resignation.

The Frenchman, who has yet to reveal if he will sign a new contract to extend his 21-year reign, could still finish the season with silverware as Arsenal face Chelsea in the FA Cup final next Saturday.

But even that won’t be enough to quell the mutinous atmosphere among Arsenal supporters who believe Wenger has lost his edge.

“It’s frustrating,” Wenger said. “We did the job until the end. Our points total is decent if you look at it over the years.”

Hector Bellerin put Arsenal ahead in the eighth minute, but when Laurent Koscielny was sent off six minutes later for a reckless challenge on Enner Valencia, Wenger must have feared the worst.

Alexis Sanchez increased Arsenal’s advantage in the 27th minute, but by the time Everton’s Romelu Lukaku reduced the deficit with a 58th minute penalty, it was already clear results elsewhere had conspired against Wenger.

That’s the end of our @premierleague season. Three points today but it’s not enough to secure a top-four finish.#AFCvEFC pic.twitter.com/oGKoQnwKG9 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 21, 2017

Aaron Ramsey got Arsenal’s third, but his team were condemned to finishing fifth because Liverpool eased into the Champions League for the first time since 2014-15.

Georginio Wijnaldum put Liverpool ahead in first half stoppage-time, Philippe Coutinho struck in the 51st minute and Adam Lallana got the third five minutes later.

Liverpool finish fourth and will enter the Champions League play-off round next season as they look to make the group stages.

“It’s a big relief. A club like Liverpool needs to be in the Champions League,” Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said.

At Vicarage Road, City wrapped up third place and automatic entry into the Champions League group stages.

Vincent Kompany headed home in the fifth minute and Sergio Aguero doubled the lead in the 23rd minute.

Players to score 20+ goals in 3 consecutive Premier League seasons:



Sergio Aguero

Thierry Henry

Harry Kane

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Alan Shearer pic.twitter.com/b9ZWMV5Vmn — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 21, 2017

Aguero shines

Aguero scored his 33rd goal of the season in all competitions nine minutes before half-time, while Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus also struck for City.

“We were under a lot of pressure. We are so glad to be third,” City manager Pep Guardiola said.

Harry Kane finished as the Premier League’s leading scorer for the second successive year as the Tottenham striker’s hat-trick took him to 29 goals and inspired a 7-1 win at Hull.

Already guaranteed to finish second, Tottenham scored twice in the first 13 minutes through Kane and added further goals through Dele Alli and Victor Wanyama.

Kane, who scored four in a 6-1 win at Leicester on Thursday, completed his treble in the 72nd minute and Tottenham made it an astonishing 13 goals in two games thanks to late efforts from Ben Davies and Toby Alderweireld.