John Terry bows out in style as Chelsea romp to 5-1 win against Sunderland

This was English champions’ 30th league victory of 2016/17 – the most ever achieved by a club in the English top flight in a 38-game season.

John Terry was given an emotional farewell by fans at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as record-breaking Chelsea beat Sunderland 5-1, including two goals from substitute Michy Batushuayi, on the day they were presented with the Premier League trophy.

The champions had to come from behind on the last day of the league campaign after Javier Manquillo put relegated Sunderland ahead, but they did so in style with Willian, Eden Hazard and Pedro also on the scoresheet.

That is a remarkable statistic when you consider this same team finished 10th in the table the previous campaign in a season where manager Jose Mourinho was sacked and the west London club missed out on European qualification.

But Chelsea have been transformed under new manager Antonio Conte, ending in top place with 93 points, seven clear of runners-up Tottenham Hotspur.

No wonder there were constant chants of “Antonio, Antonio” echoing around Stamford Bridge; but this was also a huge day for Terry.”

The veteran centre-back, the “captain, leader, legend” who has been at the heart of Chelsea’s success for the best part of two decades, was played from the start by Conte in his last ever appearance at the ground he has graced since 1998.

However, in a pre-planned tribute, he was substituted and replaced by Gary Cahill in the 26th minute (reflecting his squad number) with team-mates forming a guard of honour as he left the pitch.

Fans in the Shed End also unfurled a banner which said simply “Thank you for everything JT” and included images of the 15 major trophies Terry has won in a Chelsea shirt in a career that has spanned 717 games.

For much of that time, and certainly since billionaire owner Roman Abramovich arrived, Terry has been the on-field figurehead for Chelsea Football Club, overcoming a series of off-field scandals to cement his place in the heart of every Blues fan.

However, at the age of 35, his opportunities to play have been limited this season – he has made only six Premier League starts – and he has opted to extend his career elsewhere.

There was an early shock in store in the captain’s farewell party, however, when Seb Larsson’s free-kick was deflected straight to Manquillo, who fired home to give the visitors a surprise lead after only three minutes.

Chelsea didn’t take long to respond. Marcos Alonso had already hit the crossbar with a free-kick when Willian drilled in a low shot which Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford fumbled into his own net with only eight minutes on the clock.

It took a long time for the inevitable second goal to arrive, but when Diego Costa put Hazard clean through on goal in the 61st minute he finished superbly to set the party going.

Pedro headed home number three following a mistake by Sunderland defender Joleon Lescott with 13 minutes to go and the icing on a memorable season was in place when Batshuayi, the man whose goal won the title at West Brom, flashed home number four in the 90th minute and added another fine finish right on the final whistle.

Chelsea were presented with the Premier League trophy after full-time, the sixth league title in the club’s history and their fifth of the Premier League era. Next season, however, they will have to cope without Terry, the man who lifted the trophy alongside defensive partner Cahill. It’s a new era all round at Stamford Bridge.

London then and now – As experienced by Indians

While much has changed, the timeless quality of the city endures.

Sam Valadi on Flickr

“I found the spirit of the city matching the Bombay spirit. Like Bombay, the city never sleeps and there was no particular time when you couldn’t wander about the town freely and enjoy the local atmosphere”, says CV Manian, a PhD student in Manchester in the ‘80s, who made a trip to London often. London as a city has a timeless quality. The seamless blend of period architecture and steel skyscrapers acts as the metaphor for a city where much has changed, but a lot hasn’t.

The famed Brit ‘stiff upper lip, for example, finds ample validation from those who visited London decades ago. “The people were minding their business, but never showed indifference to a foreigner. They were private in their own way and kept to themselves.” Manian recollects. Aditya Dash remembers an enduring anecdote from his grandmother’s visit to London. “There is the famous family story where she was held up at Heathrow airport. She was carrying zarda (or something like that) for my grandfather and customs wanted to figure out if it was contraband or not.”

However, the city always housed contrasting cultures. During the ‘Swinging ‘60s’ - seen as a precursor to the hippie movement - Shyla Puri’s family had just migrated to London. Her grandfather still remembers the simmering anti-war, pro-peace sentiment. He himself got involved with the hippie movement in small ways. “He would often talk with the youth about what it means to be happy and how you could achieve peace. He wouldn’t go all out, but he would join in on peace parades and attend public talks. Everything was ‘groovy’ he says,” Shyla shares.

‘Groovy’ quite accurately describes the decade that boosted music, art and fashion in a city which was till then known for its post-World-War austerities. S Mohan, a young trainee in London in the ‘60s, reminisces, “The rage was The Beatles of course, and those were also the days of Harry Belafonte and Ella Fitzgerald.” The likes of The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd were inspiring a cultural revolution in the city. Shyla’s grandfather even remembers London turning punk in the ‘80s, “People walking around with leather jackets, bright-colored hair, mohawks…It was something he would marvel at but did not join in,” Shyla says.

But Shyla, a second-generation Londoner, did join in in the revival of the punk culture in the 21st century. Her Instagram picture of a poster at the AfroPunk Fest 2016 best represents her London, she emphatically insists. The AfroPunk movement is trying to make the Punk culture more racially inclusive and diverse. “My London is multicultural, with an abundance of accents. It’s open, it’s alive,” Shyla says. The tolerance and openness of London is best showcased in the famous Christmas lights at Carnaby Street, a street that has always been popular among members of London’s alternate cultures.

Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)
Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)

“London is always buzzing with activity. There are always free talks, poetry slams and festivals. A lot of museums are free. London culture, London art, London creativity are kept alive this way. And of course, with the smartphones navigating is easy,” Shyla adds. And she’s onto something. Manian similarly describes his ‘80s rendezvous with London’s culture, “The art museums and places of interest were very illustrative and helpful. I could tour around the place with a road map and the Tube was very convenient.” Mohan, with his wife, too made the most of London’s cultural offerings. “We went to see ‘Swan Lake’ at the Royal Opera House and ‘The Mousetrap’ by Agatha Christie. As an overseas graduate apprentice, I also had the pleasure to visit the House of Lords and take tea on the terrace.”

For the casual stroller along London’s streets today, the city would indeed look quite different from what it would’ve to their grandparents. Soho - once a poor suburb known for its crime and sex industry - is today a fashionable district of upmarket eateries and fashion stores. Most of the big British high street brands have been replaced by large international stores and the London skyline too has changed, with The Shard being the latest and the most impressive addition. In fact, Shyla is quite positive that her grandfather would not recognise most of the city anymore.

Shyla, though, isn’t complaining. She assures that alternate cultures are very much alive in the city. “I’ve seen some underground LGBT clubs, drag clubs, comedy clubs, after midnight dance-offs and empty-warehouse-converted parties. There’s a space for everybody.” London’s cosmopolitan nature remains a huge point of attraction for Indian visitors even today. Aditya is especially impressed by the culinary diversity of London and swears that, “some of the best chicken tikka rolls I have had in my life were in London.” “An array of accents flood the streets. These are the people who make London...LONDON,” says Shyla.

It’s clear that London has changed a lot, but not really all that much. Another aspect of Indians’ London experience that has remained consistent over the past decades is the connectivity of British Airways. With a presence in India for over 90 years, British Airways has been helping generations of Indians discover ‘their London’, just like in this video.

