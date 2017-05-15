IPL 10

IPL 10: Mumbai Indians had no business winning the final, but the bowlers made it happen

Make no mistake, MI had no business winning that match.

Photo: Shaun Roy - Sportzpics - IPL

“Jasprit Bumrah ne kya bowling kiya bhai! (How well did Jasprit Bumrah bowl, dude!)”

Take a local train in Mumbai today and chances are that you’ll overhear conversations about how Mumbai Indians pulled a rabbit out of their collective hats with that one-run win over Rising Pune Supergiant. “How did Pune manage to lose that?”, ‘How good is Bumrah?”. Those are the lines you are likely to hear multiple times as the Mumbaikars celebrate their team’s near-miraculous win.

Make no mistake, MI had no business winning that match. Slow pitch or otherwise, it was Pune’s match to lose. Chasing 130, only an extraordinary batting failure or an out-of-the-world bowling performance could have given Rohit Sharma his third Indian Premier League title as captain.

As it turned out, it was combination of the two factors that sealed the deal for Mumbai Indians.

While it’s easy to criticise the Pune batsmen for messing up a relatively straight-forward run-chase, take nothing away from Mumbai’s bowling unit.

Bumrah, of course, was the one everyone could not stop talking about. Mitchell McClenaghan said after the match that he wasn’t sure Indian cricket fans realise just how big a talent Bumrah is. Shane Bond, Mumbai’s bowling coach, couldn’t stop gushing about his ward. Mitchell Johnson spoke of the Indian pacer’s brilliance too and wished him a great career, except against Australia.

Bumrah, it seemed, was the toast of the Paltan’s post-match celebrations and rightly so. He was used almost extensively as a death bowler for most of this IPL but given the new ball in Mumbai’s last two matches, he got the first breakthrough on both occasions – Chris Lynn in the qualifier and Rahul Tripathi in the final.

And then he returned at the death, as he always does. If there was one over that changed the match decisively in favour of Mumbai it was his third and the innings’ 17th. With 33 required from 24 balls, MS Dhoni and Smith at the crease, Pune were still the favourites. But just like he did on that famous night in Bangalore during the World Twenty20 against Bangladesh, Bumrah produced magic. Dhoni, who has traditionally struggled against Bumrah, except in the first qualifier a few days back, was sent back to the dug-out. Two loud LBW appeals followed against Manoj Tiwary and just like that the equation became 30 off the 3 overs.

Before that final flourish, came the squeeze. Karn Sharma, who managed to bench Harbhajan Singh for the playoffs, followed up his man-of-the-match performance against KKR with an equally important spell in the final. His figures of 4-0-18-0 are not special but what that doesn’t tell you is that 50% of the balls that he bowled were dots. And as Ravi Shastri would tell you, dot balls are like gold dust. Along with Krunal Pandya, Sharma laid the platform for the death specialists to weave their magic.

Lasith Malinga is not the force he once was. He doesn’t bowl six yorkers back-to-back anymore. He bowls full-tosses, he bowls wides, his slower balls are easier to pick. But in the final, he stepped up. He followed up Bumrah’s 17th with a vintage over of his own. Smith managed to hit one boundary, but with the required rate at 10 and climbing, a seven-run over was phenomenal.

And then there was Johnson. That’s now two big T20 finals that he has won for his franchises, post-retirement no less. The Big Bash League saw his breathe fire at the top, and the IPL final was witness to his ability to hold the nerves at the death. Rohit’s decision to stick with him despite McClenaghan’s form this year was vindicated as he defended 11 runs in the final over.

“There was assistance from the pitch, so it was a matter of exploiting the conditions. When three overs were left, I had confidence in the bowlers. They have always done the job wherever they’ve played. It was about giving freedom to them because they’re the masters and they’ve done it before. I just told them to do whatever they want and set the field accordingly,” Rohit said after match.

For the second season in running, the bowlers delivered for the IPL champions. Sunrisers Hyderabad did it against Royal Challengers Bangalore last year. Mumbai Indians did it against Rising Pune Supergiant.

And in the time of big bats and small grounds, that is a wonderful thing.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

London then and now – As experienced by Indians

While much has changed, the timeless quality of the city endures.

Sam Valadi on Flickr

“I found the spirit of the city matching the Bombay spirit. Like Bombay, the city never sleeps and there was no particular time when you couldn’t wander about the town freely and enjoy the local atmosphere”, says CV Manian, a PhD student in Manchester in the ‘80s, who made a trip to London often. London as a city has a timeless quality. The seamless blend of period architecture and steel skyscrapers acts as the metaphor for a city where much has changed, but a lot hasn’t.

The famed Brit ‘stiff upper lip, for example, finds ample validation from those who visited London decades ago. “The people were minding their business, but never showed indifference to a foreigner. They were private in their own way and kept to themselves.” Manian recollects. Aditya Dash remembers an enduring anecdote from his grandmother’s visit to London. “There is the famous family story where she was held up at Heathrow airport. She was carrying zarda (or something like that) for my grandfather and customs wanted to figure out if it was contraband or not.”

However, the city always housed contrasting cultures. During the ‘Swinging ‘60s’ - seen as a precursor to the hippie movement - Shyla Puri’s family had just migrated to London. Her grandfather still remembers the simmering anti-war, pro-peace sentiment. He himself got involved with the hippie movement in small ways. “He would often talk with the youth about what it means to be happy and how you could achieve peace. He wouldn’t go all out, but he would join in on peace parades and attend public talks. Everything was ‘groovy’ he says,” Shyla shares.

‘Groovy’ quite accurately describes the decade that boosted music, art and fashion in a city which was till then known for its post-World-War austerities. S Mohan, a young trainee in London in the ‘60s, reminisces, “The rage was The Beatles of course, and those were also the days of Harry Belafonte and Ella Fitzgerald.” The likes of The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd were inspiring a cultural revolution in the city. Shyla’s grandfather even remembers London turning punk in the ‘80s, “People walking around with leather jackets, bright-colored hair, mohawks…It was something he would marvel at but did not join in,” Shyla says.

But Shyla, a second-generation Londoner, did join in in the revival of the punk culture in the 21st century. Her Instagram picture of a poster at the AfroPunk Fest 2016 best represents her London, she emphatically insists. The AfroPunk movement is trying to make the Punk culture more racially inclusive and diverse. “My London is multicultural, with an abundance of accents. It’s open, it’s alive,” Shyla says. The tolerance and openness of London is best showcased in the famous Christmas lights at Carnaby Street, a street that has always been popular among members of London’s alternate cultures.

Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)
Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)

“London is always buzzing with activity. There are always free talks, poetry slams and festivals. A lot of museums are free. London culture, London art, London creativity are kept alive this way. And of course, with the smartphones navigating is easy,” Shyla adds. And she’s onto something. Manian similarly describes his ‘80s rendezvous with London’s culture, “The art museums and places of interest were very illustrative and helpful. I could tour around the place with a road map and the Tube was very convenient.” Mohan, with his wife, too made the most of London’s cultural offerings. “We went to see ‘Swan Lake’ at the Royal Opera House and ‘The Mousetrap’ by Agatha Christie. As an overseas graduate apprentice, I also had the pleasure to visit the House of Lords and take tea on the terrace.”

For the casual stroller along London’s streets today, the city would indeed look quite different from what it would’ve to their grandparents. Soho - once a poor suburb known for its crime and sex industry - is today a fashionable district of upmarket eateries and fashion stores. Most of the big British high street brands have been replaced by large international stores and the London skyline too has changed, with The Shard being the latest and the most impressive addition. In fact, Shyla is quite positive that her grandfather would not recognise most of the city anymore.

Shyla, though, isn’t complaining. She assures that alternate cultures are very much alive in the city. “I’ve seen some underground LGBT clubs, drag clubs, comedy clubs, after midnight dance-offs and empty-warehouse-converted parties. There’s a space for everybody.” London’s cosmopolitan nature remains a huge point of attraction for Indian visitors even today. Aditya is especially impressed by the culinary diversity of London and swears that, “some of the best chicken tikka rolls I have had in my life were in London.” “An array of accents flood the streets. These are the people who make London...LONDON,” says Shyla.

It’s clear that London has changed a lot, but not really all that much. Another aspect of Indians’ London experience that has remained consistent over the past decades is the connectivity of British Airways. With a presence in India for over 90 years, British Airways has been helping generations of Indians discover ‘their London’, just like in this video.

Play

For more information on special offers on flights to London and other destinations in the UK, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of British Airways and not by the Scroll editorial team.