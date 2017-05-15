Badminton

India bounce back in style to beat Indonesia 4-1, keep Sudirman Cup hopes alive

The mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponappa and Satwik Sairaj pull off an upset to beat Tontowi Ahmad and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja 21-15, 21-16.

IANS

After a chastening defeat against Denmark in their Sudirman Cup opener, India bounced back by outclassing Indonesia 4-1 at the Gold Coast on Tuesday to ensure that they have a fighting chance of progressing through to the knockout stages of the tournament.

The highlight of the day was the mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and 16-year-old Satwik Sairaj pulling off an upset win over the experienced duo of Tontowi Ahmad and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja 21-15, 21-16.

The nail-biting encounter saw Sairaj build on his good start to the tournament with yet another terrific display during the rallies. Senior partner Ponappa was calm under pressure and was seen guiding Sairaj at various points during the contest. Despite going behind in the game early on, the Sairaj-Ponnappa duo showed little signs of nerves throughout the game.

Srikanth doubles the lead

India then went on to take a 2-0 lead with Kidambi Srikanth putting in a classy display to beat Jonatan Christie in the men’s singles encounter. A see-saw opening game saw the advantage oscillate back and forth between the two players. It was the Indian who had the measure of his opponent during the early stages, racing away to a 11-5 lead but Christie made a resilient comeback, trimming Srikanth’s lead down to three points.

Srikanth, though, was in superb form and wheeled away in style to close down the first game 21-15. The Hyderabad shuttler didn’t let go of the momentum he had built in the opening game and took a resounding 5-0 lead. Srikanth’s returns were too good to handle for Christie. The battling Indonesian reeled of points in a stretch and leveled scores at 15-15. Chrisie ran out of steam at a crucial stage and Srikanth took the match by winning the second game 21-16.

Sairaj also featured in the men’s doubles event, playing with Chirag Shetty against Kevin Sukamuljo and Marcus Gideon. Here, the Indonesian pair eased past the Indians in the first game, registering a comfortable 21-9 win. Sairaj and Shetty were undeterred by going behind and made Sukamuljo and Gideon sweat on a number of occasions and at one stage, were trailing by a slender margin at 9-11. However, the Sukamuljo-Gideon pair closed down the game with a 21-17 win the second game.

Sindhu reigns supreme

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu was in supreme touch yet again as she beat 18-year-old Fitriani Fitriani in a match that lasted 42 minutes and won 21-8, 21-19. The 22-year-old was at ease in the first game, which she wrapped up in just 15 minutes. Sindhu’s drop shots and her trademark jump smashes were too good for Fitriani.

The second game was a tight affair with Fitriani’s net play improving considerably. The highlight of the game was the two players playing out a delightful 50-shot rally. Despite Fitriani being hot on the heels of the World N. 4, the Olympic silver medallist protected her lead and took closed down the game and helped her country take an unassailable lead in the contest.

N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa finish off in style

The women’s doubles pair of N Sikki Reddy and Ponnappa were also in fine form to post a commanding 21-12, 21-19 against Haris Della Destiara and Rosyita Putri Sari in the final match of the day. The encounter that lasted for 45 minutes saw supreme coordination between Reddy and Ponnappa as they dominated the first game to win 21-17.

It was far from smooth sailing for the Ponnappa-Reddy duo in the second game as Haris and Putri Sari took the lead. The Indian pair took the lead after bagging five straight points after the break. Despite making a couple of unforced errors on a couple of occasions, Reddy and Ponnppa sealed the tense game. India’s hopes of qualifying now hinge on the Indonesia-Denmark encounter.

London then and now – As experienced by Indians

While much has changed, the timeless quality of the city endures.

Sam Valadi on Flickr

“I found the spirit of the city matching the Bombay spirit. Like Bombay, the city never sleeps and there was no particular time when you couldn’t wander about the town freely and enjoy the local atmosphere”, says CV Manian, a PhD student in Manchester in the ‘80s, who made a trip to London often. London as a city has a timeless quality. The seamless blend of period architecture and steel skyscrapers acts as the metaphor for a city where much has changed, but a lot hasn’t.

The famed Brit ‘stiff upper lip, for example, finds ample validation from those who visited London decades ago. “The people were minding their business, but never showed indifference to a foreigner. They were private in their own way and kept to themselves.” Manian recollects. Aditya Dash remembers an enduring anecdote from his grandmother’s visit to London. “There is the famous family story where she was held up at Heathrow airport. She was carrying zarda (or something like that) for my grandfather and customs wanted to figure out if it was contraband or not.”

However, the city always housed contrasting cultures. During the ‘Swinging ‘60s’ - seen as a precursor to the hippie movement - Shyla Puri’s family had just migrated to London. Her grandfather still remembers the simmering anti-war, pro-peace sentiment. He himself got involved with the hippie movement in small ways. “He would often talk with the youth about what it means to be happy and how you could achieve peace. He wouldn’t go all out, but he would join in on peace parades and attend public talks. Everything was ‘groovy’ he says,” Shyla shares.

‘Groovy’ quite accurately describes the decade that boosted music, art and fashion in a city which was till then known for its post-World-War austerities. S Mohan, a young trainee in London in the ‘60s, reminisces, “The rage was The Beatles of course, and those were also the days of Harry Belafonte and Ella Fitzgerald.” The likes of The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd were inspiring a cultural revolution in the city. Shyla’s grandfather even remembers London turning punk in the ‘80s, “People walking around with leather jackets, bright-colored hair, mohawks…It was something he would marvel at but did not join in,” Shyla says.

But Shyla, a second-generation Londoner, did join in in the revival of the punk culture in the 21st century. Her Instagram picture of a poster at the AfroPunk Fest 2016 best represents her London, she emphatically insists. The AfroPunk movement is trying to make the Punk culture more racially inclusive and diverse. “My London is multicultural, with an abundance of accents. It’s open, it’s alive,” Shyla says. The tolerance and openness of London is best showcased in the famous Christmas lights at Carnaby Street, a street that has always been popular among members of London’s alternate cultures.

Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)
“London is always buzzing with activity. There are always free talks, poetry slams and festivals. A lot of museums are free. London culture, London art, London creativity are kept alive this way. And of course, with the smartphones navigating is easy,” Shyla adds. And she’s onto something. Manian similarly describes his ‘80s rendezvous with London’s culture, “The art museums and places of interest were very illustrative and helpful. I could tour around the place with a road map and the Tube was very convenient.” Mohan, with his wife, too made the most of London’s cultural offerings. “We went to see ‘Swan Lake’ at the Royal Opera House and ‘The Mousetrap’ by Agatha Christie. As an overseas graduate apprentice, I also had the pleasure to visit the House of Lords and take tea on the terrace.”

For the casual stroller along London’s streets today, the city would indeed look quite different from what it would’ve to their grandparents. Soho - once a poor suburb known for its crime and sex industry - is today a fashionable district of upmarket eateries and fashion stores. Most of the big British high street brands have been replaced by large international stores and the London skyline too has changed, with The Shard being the latest and the most impressive addition. In fact, Shyla is quite positive that her grandfather would not recognise most of the city anymore.

Shyla, though, isn’t complaining. She assures that alternate cultures are very much alive in the city. “I’ve seen some underground LGBT clubs, drag clubs, comedy clubs, after midnight dance-offs and empty-warehouse-converted parties. There’s a space for everybody.” London’s cosmopolitan nature remains a huge point of attraction for Indian visitors even today. Aditya is especially impressed by the culinary diversity of London and swears that, “some of the best chicken tikka rolls I have had in my life were in London.” “An array of accents flood the streets. These are the people who make London...LONDON,” says Shyla.

It’s clear that London has changed a lot, but not really all that much. Another aspect of Indians’ London experience that has remained consistent over the past decades is the connectivity of British Airways. With a presence in India for over 90 years, British Airways has been helping generations of Indians discover ‘their London’, just like in this video.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of British Airways and not by the Scroll editorial team.