ISL or I-League? For Mohun Bagan goalie Debjit Majumder, there isn’t a lot of difference

The 29-year-old won ISL 2016 with Atletico de Kolkata and was named the ‘Goalkeeper of the League’ for his performance in the I-League.

Debjit Majumder/Facebook

Debjit Majumder has seen it all. The Mohun Bagan player was recently named the “Goalkeeper of the League” for the 2016-’17 I-League season, the second time he’s won it after the 2014-’15 edition. The 29-year-old also played for Atletico Kolkata in the 2016 Indian Super League and played a role in their title-winning campaign.

Right now, the future of Indian football remains uncertain with recent news that the cash-rich Indian Super League could become the main football league in the country. Proponents of that move argue that the ISL provides a better quality of football compared to the I-League. But Majumder isn’t so certain.

‘You play with football gods in the ISL’

“In the ISL, six foreigners are allowed in the playing eleven,” said the Mohun Bagan goalie, speaking to Scroll before the commencement of the national camp. “In the I-League, it is four. So I don’t think it is much of a difference. And even if the I-League takes place over more months, we often have to play many matches within a few days. So I don’t think there’s a huge difference in the quality of football.”

Where the ISL does play a difference, according to him, is the exposure it gives Indian players to greats. “As a kid, I grew up watching players like Diego Forlan, Marco Materazzi and Roberto Carlos. In the ISL, you get to play with them. These are football gods. Just to play with them is an enriching and learning experience.”

The players also benefit from the coaches. “Our coach at ATK last year was Jose Molina who has played football at the highest level. To work with them and the goalkeeping coaches is a great experience” gushed the Mohun Bagan keeper.

‘Thankful to Constantine Sir’

The other good news for Majumder is that he has recently been selected in the 35-member probables camp for the national squad. It’s special for the Mohun Bagan goalkeeper after some controversy in February 2016: he was called up for the national team for a World Cup qualifier against Turkmenistan but couldn’t make it in time as his club did not release him. Coach Constantine did not look very kindly on it and publicly remarked, “He is not interested even though I called him into the India game.”

But Majumder wants to put all that behind him. “I want to thank Constantine Sir for believing in me and calling me up to the camp,” he said. “There is no controversy. I am thankful that he believes me and has given me a call-up. Everyone has a dream of playing for the national team and I hope to do my best.”

An uncertain future

Right now, this is the only thing on his radar, because as he admits the future is uncertain. The controversy over whether I-League clubs will be integrated into a newly revamped ISL means he isn’t sure where he’ll be playing in the future. But he’s trying to keep calm.

“The focus is right now on the camp,” he said. “There is no point in looking further ahead because honestly, none of us know what is happening. But whichever team you play for, as a player, you want to give your best.”

For what it’s worth, the last three seasons have been fantastic for the 29-year-old who’s come a long way since he started playing football at the Uttarpara Netaji Brigade when he was 12. Despite his success, there is a tinge of regret.

“I’m very happy. Yes, it has been a great last three seasons. But…” he sighed and continued. “It would have been great if I could have enjoyed the goalkeeper award alongside being champions.”

Majumder’s regret is understandable. Despite his brilliance – he kept eight clean sheets and conceded only 12 goals in 18 matches, Mohun Bagan finished second in two competitions, the I-League and the Federation Cup this year.

A tinge of regret

“There is obviously regret,” he says, referring to Mohun Bagan’s penultimate match of the campaign. The Mariners lost 0-1 to Aizawl FC, which allowed the North-Eastern club to win a fairytale I-League title. “Perhaps, it was just bad luck on that day...because luck also plays a factor. But to finish second in two competitions this season is obviously painful.”

He, though, was quick to congratulate Aizawl FC and Bengaluru FC for winning their two titles.

The recently-concluded Federation Cup was played in Cuttack where temperatures reached highs of 42 degrees Celsius. While the 29-year-old goalie admitted there were problems adjusting to the heat, he brushed them off saying they were part and parcel of his profession.

Play

“As a player, you have to play in whatever condition you encounter,” said Majumder. “For example, in a lot of foreign countries, there is snow and it is cold. Players play through that, don’t they? So we’ve got to give our best, whatever be the condition.”

Majumder has many inspirations. He’s grateful to former coach Subhash Bhowmick for having faith in him in 2014 and bringing him to Mohun Bagan. Sanjoy Sen, the current Mariners gaffers, has infused stability into the squad, according to him. And now, Majumder has his eyes firmly set on breaking into the national squad. For a young player who started his footballing dream at the age of just 12, it’s been quite a journey.

