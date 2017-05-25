Indian Football

We don’t know if Sunil Chhetri will be fit for Kyrgyzstan tie, says India coach Stephen Constantine

India are slated to face Nepal in a friendly on June 7 in Mumbai before taking on Kyrgyzstan in the qualifier of the AFC Asian Cup on June 13 at Bengaluru.

Stephen Constantine

Indian football has scaled plenty of peaks in the past year. The national football team is currently ranked 100th in the world and slated to move another rung in the rankings by next week. Coach Stephen Constantine, though, is not yet satisfied and intends to take the side inside the rank of 93 in the coming months.

To achieve that, though, the team will have to beat Kyrgystan on June 13. Other than the rise in ranking it will see the team qualify for the AFC Asian Cup.

In preparation for the two games, most of the squad has currently assembled for a camp in Mumbai where they will face Nepal in a friendly on June 6. The focus though is on Kyrgyzstan, ranked lower than India at 128th, but tenacious, none the less.

Kyrgystan, in the past, has shown great gumption in thwarting higher-ranked teams in international competitions. India’s task is not straightforward and could end up being even trickier with two of the team’s most experienced hands out injured and doubtful for the crucial game.

‘I don’t play players who are not ready to give everything’

Chhetri and goalkeeper Subrata Pal, who is already in the spotlight after his A samples turned up positive following a drug test, have both been excused from the ongoing camp and are recuperating after picking up injuries during the recently-concluded Federation Cup and Constantine is not a happy man given his two most experienced players are not at his disposal.

“Sunil has a grade one hamstring tear and he has been told three to four weeks before he can play,” said Constantine on the sidelines of the ongoing camp at Mumbai’s Football Arena. “So by the time we play Kyrgyzstan, it will be four weeks. Now depending on how his recovery is going, he will come to us on the 2nd and then we will assess him and evaluate his condition. As you know I don’t play players who are not ready to give everything.

“Regarding Subrarta has a hamstring issue. He is somebody who hasn’t played too much. These are the things we have to deal with. Subrata has been released,” added Constantine.

‘For me the Federation Cup could not have come at a worse time’

Talking about the Federation Cup, which was organised in the first week of May in the sweltering heat in Cuttack, Constantine did not mince words over the scheduling of the tournament.

“For me the Federation Cup could not have come at a worse time and you look at three games in five days in 45 degrees, it is going to be a problem,” Constantine said.

“I had suggested that we have the Federation Cup as a knockout but due to prior commitments we couldn’t change it this year. Hopefully we will sort that out next year. We don’t need played playing three games in five days. It is too much,” added Constantine, who’s players have had a full season with the Indian Super League, followed by the I-league and then the Federation Cup.

“I could have done without the Federation Cup because then the players could have gone home for 10 days and come back a little bit fresher. Scientifically, the GPS data has shown that the best condition the boys have been in is after we had them for 10 days,” added the coach.

“I go back to the Federation Cup. Do you need to play all of your players? Do you need to play the same playing XI in three games in five days? If it was me then no. I have a squad of 23 or 24 players and that is the reason you don’t overuse or overstretch some players. Sometimes I can’t play some of them because they are mentally and physically exhausted,” rued Constantine.

However, the coach is preparing for the inevitable as he trains selected players from the Under-22 squad.

With Chhetri out of action, Constantine it appears is preparing for the worst.

“We don’t know whether he (Chhetri) will be ready for the Kyrgyzstan game. For sure he will not feature in the Nepal game. We are waiting to see him.

“I think he will be a last minute decision whether to play him or not play him or put him on the bench. There is a going to be a moment when we will be without Sunil. Be it now be it next year I don’t know how long he has. But what I have told him is that as long as he doing the work we want for him and as long as he is fit then he will be a part of this team. But I hope he is looking over the shoulder with others waiting for a chance,” said Constantine.

‘Nepal has been a thorn’

Constantine did not appear too pleased with the last-minute change in opponents for India’s scheduled friendly on June 7.

The Brit said that he would rather face a team like Uzbekistan, who are ranked 60th in the world. India were suppose to play Lebanon in a friendly in Mumbai. However, due to an alleged difficulty in processing visas, Lebanon backed out, forcing the All India Football Federation to rope in Nepal as replacements.

“My first choice would have been Uzbekistan to play,” Constantine said. “But they have bigger fish to fry. Turkmenistan are playing at home so they aren’t coming. I wanted to play one of the Soviet teams which most resemble the style of play which is always the game. Lebanon are very good side like Yemen.

“But it is difficult to arrange these games. Nepal has been a thorn in our side for many years. I know their mentality, they will run, they will fight and we need these games,” Constantine added.

‘If you give me a choice between 93rd rank or AFC Cup, I will pick the latter’

There is a lot at stake when India and Kyrgyzstan cross swords. Rankings again will be on the mind of the team. While a few senior players have wanted the focus to remain on qualifying for the big tournaments, Constantine has set an even higher mark for the team to achieve in time for the next ranking cycle to commence.

If India does qualify for the Asian Cup, it will see their rankings rise to 93 in the world, their highest-ever tally.

Currently ranked 100, Constantine has achieved the target he set when he wore the coach’s hat almost three years ago.

“First we have to beat Kyrgyzstan and it will not be an easy game. My target when I came two and a half years ago was to be inside the top 100. We are there. Now I have a new target. It is to be inside 93 which is the all-time high. But for me, it is more important that we qualify for the Asian Cup and then also we are 93. If you give me a choice, I will pick the Asian Cup,” he said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

London then and now – As experienced by Indians

While much has changed, the timeless quality of the city endures.

Sam Valadi on Flickr

“I found the spirit of the city matching the Bombay spirit. Like Bombay, the city never sleeps and there was no particular time when you couldn’t wander about the town freely and enjoy the local atmosphere”, says CV Manian, a PhD student in Manchester in the ‘80s, who made a trip to London often. London as a city has a timeless quality. The seamless blend of period architecture and steel skyscrapers acts as the metaphor for a city where much has changed, but a lot hasn’t.

The famed Brit ‘stiff upper lip, for example, finds ample validation from those who visited London decades ago. “The people were minding their business, but never showed indifference to a foreigner. They were private in their own way and kept to themselves.” Manian recollects. Aditya Dash remembers an enduring anecdote from his grandmother’s visit to London. “There is the famous family story where she was held up at Heathrow airport. She was carrying zarda (or something like that) for my grandfather and customs wanted to figure out if it was contraband or not.”

However, the city always housed contrasting cultures. During the ‘Swinging ‘60s’ - seen as a precursor to the hippie movement - Shyla Puri’s family had just migrated to London. Her grandfather still remembers the simmering anti-war, pro-peace sentiment. He himself got involved with the hippie movement in small ways. “He would often talk with the youth about what it means to be happy and how you could achieve peace. He wouldn’t go all out, but he would join in on peace parades and attend public talks. Everything was ‘groovy’ he says,” Shyla shares.

‘Groovy’ quite accurately describes the decade that boosted music, art and fashion in a city which was till then known for its post-World-War austerities. S Mohan, a young trainee in London in the ‘60s, reminisces, “The rage was The Beatles of course, and those were also the days of Harry Belafonte and Ella Fitzgerald.” The likes of The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd were inspiring a cultural revolution in the city. Shyla’s grandfather even remembers London turning punk in the ‘80s, “People walking around with leather jackets, bright-colored hair, mohawks…It was something he would marvel at but did not join in,” Shyla says.

But Shyla, a second-generation Londoner, did join in in the revival of the punk culture in the 21st century. Her Instagram picture of a poster at the AfroPunk Fest 2016 best represents her London, she emphatically insists. The AfroPunk movement is trying to make the Punk culture more racially inclusive and diverse. “My London is multicultural, with an abundance of accents. It’s open, it’s alive,” Shyla says. The tolerance and openness of London is best showcased in the famous Christmas lights at Carnaby Street, a street that has always been popular among members of London’s alternate cultures.

Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)
Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)

“London is always buzzing with activity. There are always free talks, poetry slams and festivals. A lot of museums are free. London culture, London art, London creativity are kept alive this way. And of course, with the smartphones navigating is easy,” Shyla adds. And she’s onto something. Manian similarly describes his ‘80s rendezvous with London’s culture, “The art museums and places of interest were very illustrative and helpful. I could tour around the place with a road map and the Tube was very convenient.” Mohan, with his wife, too made the most of London’s cultural offerings. “We went to see ‘Swan Lake’ at the Royal Opera House and ‘The Mousetrap’ by Agatha Christie. As an overseas graduate apprentice, I also had the pleasure to visit the House of Lords and take tea on the terrace.”

For the casual stroller along London’s streets today, the city would indeed look quite different from what it would’ve to their grandparents. Soho - once a poor suburb known for its crime and sex industry - is today a fashionable district of upmarket eateries and fashion stores. Most of the big British high street brands have been replaced by large international stores and the London skyline too has changed, with The Shard being the latest and the most impressive addition. In fact, Shyla is quite positive that her grandfather would not recognise most of the city anymore.

Shyla, though, isn’t complaining. She assures that alternate cultures are very much alive in the city. “I’ve seen some underground LGBT clubs, drag clubs, comedy clubs, after midnight dance-offs and empty-warehouse-converted parties. There’s a space for everybody.” London’s cosmopolitan nature remains a huge point of attraction for Indian visitors even today. Aditya is especially impressed by the culinary diversity of London and swears that, “some of the best chicken tikka rolls I have had in my life were in London.” “An array of accents flood the streets. These are the people who make London...LONDON,” says Shyla.

It’s clear that London has changed a lot, but not really all that much. Another aspect of Indians’ London experience that has remained consistent over the past decades is the connectivity of British Airways. With a presence in India for over 90 years, British Airways has been helping generations of Indians discover ‘their London’, just like in this video.

Play

For more information on special offers on flights to London and other destinations in the UK, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of British Airways and not by the Scroll editorial team.