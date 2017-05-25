EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

The secret of Manchester United’s Europa League success? Mourinho’s sterling pedigree in cup finals

Three major talking points as Manchester United beat Ajax 2-0 to cruise to the Europa League title.

Manchester United are the 2017 Europa League champions after defeating Ajax 2-0 in an emotional final on Wednesday. Goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan either side of the break gave Manchester United a win and a title to end the season on a high note. Here are three talking points of the final:

1. A disappointing final

Finals are not for playing, but for winning – who said that again? A major final is almost never a celebration of sumptuous football, because, as Mourinho implored, they are all about winning. The result trumps the style or form. This final wasn’t exhilarating either and yet it held so much promises as a clash between styles – Cruyff against the anti-Cruyff, proaction against reaction and attacking against defending.

But Ajax’s sophisticated spatial exploitation never materialised. Their trademark 4-4-3 was frail and their play impotent. Had Peter Bosz analysed his opponent at all before the match? Manchester United’s tactics – an unvarnished “Park the Bus” at times – puzzled Ajax. It was a Mourinho masterclass as Manchester, not the apogee of footballing sophistication, dominated and outplayed Ajax with an experienced performance.

The youngsters from De Toekomst were nervous and didn’t get into their rhythm. In fact they never got into the match all. Where was Kasper Dolberg? The gifted Dane is coached by Dennis Bergkamp and finishes like Marco van Basten, but was peripheral. Amin Younes was also invisible. Captain Davy Klaassen offered no leadership qualities.

Bertrand Traoré kept tracking back and picking up the ball, but the lanky dribbler scarcely troubled Matteo Darmian and United’s well-drilled defence. He too was impotent. The outcome of the final felt somewhat inevitable when Paul Pogba scored the opening goal with a fortunate deflection in the 18th minute. Manchester’s plan worked. Maroune Fellaini bossed and battered Ajax. The imposing Belgian played in a wicked number ten role, perhaps the ultimate insult to the beautiful game and footballing insanity, but United’s No 27 “sprayed” around passes and made his aerial presence felt. United kept their shape, with discipline and structure. Ajax never had a reply. They were – Wengerism alert – “sterile”.

2. Mourinho’s finals pedigree saves Manchester United’s season

In his technical area, Mourinho was manic, fetching water bottles for his players, imploring his players to track back and, at times, even press forward, and crying foul at every perceived injustice. On the night, he need not have been so agitated. His team were superior, exploiting and exposing Ajax’s youthful weaknesses and naivety. The Dutch teenagers were out of their depth.

Pogba looked fresh. He endured a disappointing season, but in Stockholm, he was fired and full of animation. This Frenchman demonstrated an intensity that was so often missing during the season. It was symbolic for Manchester United, whose lacklustre season ended with some lustre in lifting a European Cup.

Not that Mourinho’s team were great, but the Portuguese has a finals pedigree. He has won twelve of the fourteen finals he has competed in. Manchester were mind-numbing at times, but controlled the match through experience. They knew how to preserve the lead. They had gained their advantage by pressing high in the opening stages. Thereafter Manchester reverted to Mourinho-type, playing functional and without any beauty – joyless and without fantasy.

Why does Mourinho excel in finals then? “He knows [how to play them],” replied Wayne Rooney when asked. Mourinho’s Machiavellian manners have yielded results, but this win is but the precursor to Greek dreams – football’s habit of narration – next season. Then Mourinho will have to address stylistic problems and his underdog fetish which doesn’t fit Manchester’s stature.

3. Ajax shouldn’t desist with Cruyffian football

Ajax’s average age in the final was just 22 years and 288 days, with central defender Matthijs de Ligt becoming the youngest player ever to feature in a Europa League final. They didn’t deliver their intricate passing game that had so bamboozled Schalke 04 and Olympique Lyon at times in the previous rounds, but, notwithstanding the deflated and disappointing final, Ajax restored their pride European heritage by reverting to Dutch football’s old virtues.

Ajax is once more Ajax. They pass with penetration, they press high and they want to attack with constant movement. A shrewd Manchester nullified those qualities, but Ajax players are wanted in Europe, including De Ligt, 19-year-old striker Kasper Dolberg and 20-year-old centre-back Sanchez. The club’s philosophy will outlive those players

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
London then and now – As experienced by Indians

While much has changed, the timeless quality of the city endures.

“I found the spirit of the city matching the Bombay spirit. Like Bombay, the city never sleeps and there was no particular time when you couldn’t wander about the town freely and enjoy the local atmosphere”, says CV Manian, a PhD student in Manchester in the ‘80s, who made a trip to London often. London as a city has a timeless quality. The seamless blend of period architecture and steel skyscrapers acts as the metaphor for a city where much has changed, but a lot hasn’t.

The famed Brit ‘stiff upper lip, for example, finds ample validation from those who visited London decades ago. “The people were minding their business, but never showed indifference to a foreigner. They were private in their own way and kept to themselves.” Manian recollects. Aditya Dash remembers an enduring anecdote from his grandmother’s visit to London. “There is the famous family story where she was held up at Heathrow airport. She was carrying zarda (or something like that) for my grandfather and customs wanted to figure out if it was contraband or not.”

However, the city always housed contrasting cultures. During the ‘Swinging ‘60s’ - seen as a precursor to the hippie movement - Shyla Puri’s family had just migrated to London. Her grandfather still remembers the simmering anti-war, pro-peace sentiment. He himself got involved with the hippie movement in small ways. “He would often talk with the youth about what it means to be happy and how you could achieve peace. He wouldn’t go all out, but he would join in on peace parades and attend public talks. Everything was ‘groovy’ he says,” Shyla shares.

‘Groovy’ quite accurately describes the decade that boosted music, art and fashion in a city which was till then known for its post-World-War austerities. S Mohan, a young trainee in London in the ‘60s, reminisces, “The rage was The Beatles of course, and those were also the days of Harry Belafonte and Ella Fitzgerald.” The likes of The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd were inspiring a cultural revolution in the city. Shyla’s grandfather even remembers London turning punk in the ‘80s, “People walking around with leather jackets, bright-colored hair, mohawks…It was something he would marvel at but did not join in,” Shyla says.

But Shyla, a second-generation Londoner, did join in in the revival of the punk culture in the 21st century. Her Instagram picture of a poster at the AfroPunk Fest 2016 best represents her London, she emphatically insists. The AfroPunk movement is trying to make the Punk culture more racially inclusive and diverse. “My London is multicultural, with an abundance of accents. It’s open, it’s alive,” Shyla says. The tolerance and openness of London is best showcased in the famous Christmas lights at Carnaby Street, a street that has always been popular among members of London’s alternate cultures.

Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)
“London is always buzzing with activity. There are always free talks, poetry slams and festivals. A lot of museums are free. London culture, London art, London creativity are kept alive this way. And of course, with the smartphones navigating is easy,” Shyla adds. And she’s onto something. Manian similarly describes his ‘80s rendezvous with London’s culture, “The art museums and places of interest were very illustrative and helpful. I could tour around the place with a road map and the Tube was very convenient.” Mohan, with his wife, too made the most of London’s cultural offerings. “We went to see ‘Swan Lake’ at the Royal Opera House and ‘The Mousetrap’ by Agatha Christie. As an overseas graduate apprentice, I also had the pleasure to visit the House of Lords and take tea on the terrace.”

For the casual stroller along London’s streets today, the city would indeed look quite different from what it would’ve to their grandparents. Soho - once a poor suburb known for its crime and sex industry - is today a fashionable district of upmarket eateries and fashion stores. Most of the big British high street brands have been replaced by large international stores and the London skyline too has changed, with The Shard being the latest and the most impressive addition. In fact, Shyla is quite positive that her grandfather would not recognise most of the city anymore.

Shyla, though, isn’t complaining. She assures that alternate cultures are very much alive in the city. “I’ve seen some underground LGBT clubs, drag clubs, comedy clubs, after midnight dance-offs and empty-warehouse-converted parties. There’s a space for everybody.” London’s cosmopolitan nature remains a huge point of attraction for Indian visitors even today. Aditya is especially impressed by the culinary diversity of London and swears that, “some of the best chicken tikka rolls I have had in my life were in London.” “An array of accents flood the streets. These are the people who make London...LONDON,” says Shyla.

It’s clear that London has changed a lot, but not really all that much. Another aspect of Indians’ London experience that has remained consistent over the past decades is the connectivity of British Airways. With a presence in India for over 90 years, British Airways has been helping generations of Indians discover ‘their London’, just like in this video.

