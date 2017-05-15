TENNIS

French Open: Rejuvenated Nadal eyes La Decima

Nadal last won the title in 2014 and is the favourite to win it again after a gap of two years.

With the world’s top five filled for the first time by players over 30, Rafael Nadal is poised to tighten the old guard’s Grand Slam grip by capturing an unprecedented 10th French Open.

The Spaniard, written off as a contender in Paris after a quarter-final loss to Novak Djokovic in 2015 and an injury-enforced pull-out before the third round last year, arrives at Roland Garros as the new favourite to add the 2017 title to victories in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014.

The 30-year-old has already reached the magical 10 titles number this year at the claycourt events in Monte Carlo and Barcelona. For good measure, he also won Madrid for a fifth time, ending a seven-match losing streak, stretching back over two years, against Djokovic in the process.

Nadal boasts a sensational career record at Roland Garros – 72 wins and just two defeats, to Djokovic in 2015 and an injury-affected shock loss to Robin Soderling in 2009. That defeat to the Swede opened the door for Roger Federer to win his only French Open title.

However, Federer, at 35, the oldest man in the top five, is skipping the French Open to save himself for an assault on an eighth Wimbledon. Djokovic, the defending champion in Paris, and world number one Andy Murray are struggling for form and confidence, leaving Nadal as the man to beat when the tournament starts on Sunday.

Even losing in the Rome quarter-finals to young pretender Dominic Thiem has not diminished the Spaniard’s confidence.

“To win four tournaments before Roland Garros, nobody has ever done this,” said Nadal, who will turn 31 on June 3. “But I have matched my best performances before arriving in Paris.”

Nadal has also thrived on hard courts in 2017, reaching his first Slam final in three years when he lost in five sets to Federer in Australia despite being a break to the good in the deciding set.

He was also a beaten finalist against Federer in Miami while his title triumph in Madrid gave him a record-equalling 30th Masters title to add to his 14 majors.

Djokovic, Murray struggle

Nadal’s record on clay against the world’s top two is also heavily-weighted in his favour – 8-2 against Murray (2-0 at Roland Garros) and 10-5 when facing Djokovic (5-1 in Paris).

This year’s Roland Garros will be the last for Nadal’s coach, his uncle Toni.

In contrast, Djokovic will work with US legend Andre Agassi for the first time, having dropped his long serving back-up team in a desperate attempt to get his career back on track.

Djokovic completed the career Grand Slam at last year’s French Open when he also held all four majors. On clay this year, he has at least been on an upward curve – quarter-finals in Monte Carlo, semi-finals in Madrid and a runners-up spot in Rome where he was comprehensively demolished by Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic’s relationship with the 47-year-old Agassi, an eight-time major winner, is limited, for the moment, to just the French Open.

“Andre is someone that I have tremendous respect for as a person and as a player. He has been through everything that I’m going through,” said the Serb.

Murray, defeated by Djokovic in the 2016 final, has endured a wretched season by his standards with an elbow injury not helping his cause.

He lost third round in Monte Carlo, made the semis in Barcelona, was a third-round loser in Madrid before an opening defeat in Rome to Fabio Fognini.

“There is no reason for it from my end. I’m just not playing good tennis,” said Murray, who had his best year on clay in 2016 but who has now failed to reach a final in his last five events.

World number three Stan Wawrinka, the shock champion in 2015, is also struggling with just two wins on clay all spring.

Should the likes of Nadal, Djokovic and Murray falter, then the much-hyped #NextGen, featuring the likes of Zverev and Thiem could profit.

On Sunday, Zverev, 20, became the first player born in the 1990s to win a Masters title.

Thiem, the 23-year-old world number seven, stunned Nadal in Rome after losing to the Spaniard in the Madrid and Barcelona finals. However, he was crushed by Djokovic in the Rome semi-finals, winning just one game. At last year’s French Open, he made the semi-finals, winning just seven games off the Serb.

London then and now – As experienced by Indians

While much has changed, the timeless quality of the city endures.

“I found the spirit of the city matching the Bombay spirit. Like Bombay, the city never sleeps and there was no particular time when you couldn’t wander about the town freely and enjoy the local atmosphere”, says CV Manian, a PhD student in Manchester in the ‘80s, who made a trip to London often. London as a city has a timeless quality. The seamless blend of period architecture and steel skyscrapers acts as the metaphor for a city where much has changed, but a lot hasn’t.

The famed Brit ‘stiff upper lip, for example, finds ample validation from those who visited London decades ago. “The people were minding their business, but never showed indifference to a foreigner. They were private in their own way and kept to themselves.” Manian recollects. Aditya Dash remembers an enduring anecdote from his grandmother’s visit to London. “There is the famous family story where she was held up at Heathrow airport. She was carrying zarda (or something like that) for my grandfather and customs wanted to figure out if it was contraband or not.”

However, the city always housed contrasting cultures. During the ‘Swinging ‘60s’ - seen as a precursor to the hippie movement - Shyla Puri’s family had just migrated to London. Her grandfather still remembers the simmering anti-war, pro-peace sentiment. He himself got involved with the hippie movement in small ways. “He would often talk with the youth about what it means to be happy and how you could achieve peace. He wouldn’t go all out, but he would join in on peace parades and attend public talks. Everything was ‘groovy’ he says,” Shyla shares.

‘Groovy’ quite accurately describes the decade that boosted music, art and fashion in a city which was till then known for its post-World-War austerities. S Mohan, a young trainee in London in the ‘60s, reminisces, “The rage was The Beatles of course, and those were also the days of Harry Belafonte and Ella Fitzgerald.” The likes of The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd were inspiring a cultural revolution in the city. Shyla’s grandfather even remembers London turning punk in the ‘80s, “People walking around with leather jackets, bright-colored hair, mohawks…It was something he would marvel at but did not join in,” Shyla says.

But Shyla, a second-generation Londoner, did join in in the revival of the punk culture in the 21st century. Her Instagram picture of a poster at the AfroPunk Fest 2016 best represents her London, she emphatically insists. The AfroPunk movement is trying to make the Punk culture more racially inclusive and diverse. “My London is multicultural, with an abundance of accents. It’s open, it’s alive,” Shyla says. The tolerance and openness of London is best showcased in the famous Christmas lights at Carnaby Street, a street that has always been popular among members of London’s alternate cultures.

Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)

“London is always buzzing with activity. There are always free talks, poetry slams and festivals. A lot of museums are free. London culture, London art, London creativity are kept alive this way. And of course, with the smartphones navigating is easy,” Shyla adds. And she’s onto something. Manian similarly describes his ‘80s rendezvous with London’s culture, “The art museums and places of interest were very illustrative and helpful. I could tour around the place with a road map and the Tube was very convenient.” Mohan, with his wife, too made the most of London’s cultural offerings. “We went to see ‘Swan Lake’ at the Royal Opera House and ‘The Mousetrap’ by Agatha Christie. As an overseas graduate apprentice, I also had the pleasure to visit the House of Lords and take tea on the terrace.”

For the casual stroller along London’s streets today, the city would indeed look quite different from what it would’ve to their grandparents. Soho - once a poor suburb known for its crime and sex industry - is today a fashionable district of upmarket eateries and fashion stores. Most of the big British high street brands have been replaced by large international stores and the London skyline too has changed, with The Shard being the latest and the most impressive addition. In fact, Shyla is quite positive that her grandfather would not recognise most of the city anymore.

Shyla, though, isn’t complaining. She assures that alternate cultures are very much alive in the city. “I’ve seen some underground LGBT clubs, drag clubs, comedy clubs, after midnight dance-offs and empty-warehouse-converted parties. There’s a space for everybody.” London’s cosmopolitan nature remains a huge point of attraction for Indian visitors even today. Aditya is especially impressed by the culinary diversity of London and swears that, “some of the best chicken tikka rolls I have had in my life were in London.” “An array of accents flood the streets. These are the people who make London...LONDON,” says Shyla.

It’s clear that London has changed a lot, but not really all that much. Another aspect of Indians’ London experience that has remained consistent over the past decades is the connectivity of British Airways. With a presence in India for over 90 years, British Airways has been helping generations of Indians discover ‘their London’, just like in this video.

