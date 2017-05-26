Pakistan cricketer Bilal Irshad, on Wednesday, became the first ever cricketer to score a triple-century in a one-day match, smashing 320 from 175 balls in the Fazal Mahmood inter-club championship organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The 26-year-old from Sindh was playing for Shaheed Alam Bux Cricket Club. Irshad’s mammoth effort, which came against Al Rehman Cricket Club, was laced with 42 fours and nine sixes. Irshad and teammate Zakir Hussain amassed 364 runs for the second wicket as his side posted a whopping 556 from 50 overs. Shaheed Alam won the contest by an extraordinary margin of 411 runs.

Kudos to Bilal Irshad who just became the first triple centurion of Fazal Mahmood National Club Cricket Championship by scoring 320 runs pic.twitter.com/3OYLbMmgim — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) May 24, 2017

Irshad and Hussain’s partnership is the second highest in the all-time records of List A cricket, finishing only eight runs behind the 372-run stand set by Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels against Zimbabwe during the 2015 World Cup.

The highest available score registered in a List A match was scored by former England batsman Alistair Brown, who scored 268 for Surrey in the 2002 Cheltenham & Gloucester Trophy. Overall, there have been 21 cricketers who have got past the 200-run mark in List A cricket. The highest individual score in a One-Day International (264) was registered by India’s Rohit Sharma at Kolkata in 2014.

The championship was a talent hunt initiative launched by the Pakistan board across 98 districts in the country.