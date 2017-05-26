Known for shooting a straight arrow, Harbhajan Singh has spoken about his disappointment at not being considered for the Champions Trophy squad, saying he is not afforded the same privleges as someone like MS Dhoni.

Dhoni, who stepped down as India’s limited-overs captain in January this year, has been named in the squad as the wicket-keeper, with selectors backing his immeasurable experience as captain. But, his form with the bat has been under the scanner for a while, more so after an average showing in the recently concluded Indian Premier League.

Harbhajan accepted the fact Dhoni’s invaluable to the team but wondered if the selectors would extend that same rope to him.

“There is no doubt that Dhoni brings a lot to the table apart from his batting, whether he is in form or not. Obviously we have seen that he is not hitting the ball as well as we have seen,’ Harbhajan told NDTV, adding that he has the edge having been the captain for so long and will be a valuable guide to the youngsters.

AFP

“But when it comes to me, I do feel that some of us are not given that sort of privilege,” he added. “I too have played for 19 years and won and lost India matches. I have won two World Cups too. So this privilege is for some players, and for some it is not and I’m one of those for whom this privilege is not there. I don’t know why that is the case.”

Harbhajan was in good form in the IPL but a possible comeback to the Indian team was always going to be a long shot, considering that Ravichandran Ashwin, India’s first choice spinner is making his way back to the side after an injury lay-off.

“He (Ashwin) was rested for the IPL because he needs to get fit for the Champions Trophy. I understand all of that. But if you do well, you should be rewarded or considered at least,” said Harbhajan.

Harbhajan had said before the squad was announced for Champions Trophy that he wouldn’t be disappointed if he didn’t get called up. “Not at all. It is selector’s call. Yes, I would be very happy to wear national colours but one tournament is not the end of the road. I am still itching to play international cricket. That was what it was 19 years back and as I reach my 20th year, nothing changes,” said India’s third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.