India’s Abhimanyu Vannemreddy remained on course to secure a wildcard entry into the junior French Open with two contrasting wins at the Rendez-Vous event in Paris on Friday.

The 17-year-old Abhimanyu subdued China’s Sheng Tang 6-2, 6-2 and then battled past Korea’s Minjong Park 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in a gruelling match to top Group I and qualify for the final, which will be held on Saturday. He will face the winner of Group II winner for the wildcard, reported PTI.

Abhimanyu is first Indian to qualify for the Rendez-Vous final. None of the four Indians – Basil Khama, Sathwika Sama, Adil Kalyanpur, and Mahak Jain – in the 2015 and 2016 editions could make the cut.

Abhimanyu made it to Paris as a last-minute replacement for the injured Siddanth Banthia, who had originally won the Indian leg of Rendez-Vous. However Banthia pulled out of the event due to an injury, and Abhimanyu, who was the runner-up to Banthia, made the cut.

The Bengaluru boy, who trained with former Davis Cupper Vishal Uppal in Delhi, landed in Paris only a day before but got himself attuned to the conditions quickly.

Abhimanyu at Roland Garros. Image Credit: VAN Sports Club

After having just one practice session with coach Vivek Satyajit, sent by AITA to help the Indian players, Abhimanyu came out firing against the Chinese. But the Korean Park put up a tough fight.

While against the Chinese, Abhimanyu was getting into position very quickly for his counter strokes, the Korean dictated the terms of the play with his superior game. He packed a lot of power in his shots, despite being short, and used drop shots with accuracy. Abhimanyu though was rewarded for his tenacity and retrieving ability. His never-say-die-spirit kept him in the hunt and eventually he crossed the line.

Park, who was troubled by a right leg issue, took two medical timeouts and towards the end of the match his movement was crippled due to pain. It prevented an exciting finish to the match. The Indian broke him in the seventh game to take a 4-3 lead, which proved decisive.

“After 3-3 I knew I had it. First set I was doubting myself. I was not feeling it right. I stayed calm in the second set at 4-3 that broke his rhythm,” Abhimanyu said. “It’s going to be a battle tomorrow,” he added.

Malikaa Marathe bows out

However, Malikaa Marathe, the standout performer of the Indian leg of Rendez-Vous, was knocked out after losing both her matches.

Malikaa, who turned only 14 last month, competed against much older and experienced campaigners, but managed to put up a strong fight.

Playing her first ever tournament outside India, Malikaa took some time to settle and gradually gained confidence. She was routed 1-6, 0-6 in the first match by Japan’s Anri Nagata and went down fighting 6-7(5), 5-7 against Brazil’s Nathalia Wolf Gasparin.

Malikaa had several chances to win her second match as she was up 5-2 in the opening set and 5-3 in the second but her unforced errors allowed the Brazilian to make a comeback.

“I had lot of chances but could not convert. I have learnt my lessons. I will come out stronger,” Malikaa, said after the match.

Coach Satyajit said, “She needs to work on her physical aspect. She needs to be stronger. And she was ill-prepared for the event. Ideally AITA should have conducted a one-week clinic before she came here. She hardly played matches on clay. It’s hell of an opportunity to grab a place in the Grand Slam main draw and she could have done better if better prepared.”