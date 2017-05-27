Aditi Ashok finished day two of the LPGA Volvik Championship at three-under par, making the cut along with 82 other players at the Travis Pointe Country Club.

The 19-year old Olympian had shot a 71 in the first round to finish at 1-under and her second was marginally better, as she stood tied-44th after 36 holes, having shot a 70 in Round two.

The Indian started the round with consecutive bogeys but she managed to knock in four birdies on the front nine. She had two bogeys and birdies apiece to finish the round two under-par.

South Korean Sung Hyun Park is top of the leaderboard at 12-under par after having followed her first round 67 with a 65, which incidentally turned out to be the lowest round of the day.

The cut came at 1-under par and Aditi, who is currently ranked 97th on the tour, is projected to benefit from making the cut, and may rise as high as 89th in the table.

Among the noted names not to make the cut were South Koreans In Gee Chun and Sei Young Kim, as well as former teenage US golfing sensation Michelle Wie.