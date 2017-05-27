Indian javelin thrower Rohit Yadav will be stripped of the silver medal he bagged at the Asian Youth Athletics championship after he tested positive for a banned substance.

Yadav, who is 16 and won gold at the 2016 World School Games, was placed under provisional suspension after his ‘A’ sample returned positive for stanozolol.

“Rohit has tested positive for stanozolol and he has been placed under provisional suspension,” an Athletics Federation of India official told PTI on Saturday. “It is just [the] ‘A’ sample right now and AFI got the results of the test on May 23, which was the final day of the Asian Youth Athletics Championship in Bangkok. AFI didn’t know about the dope result and so he was sent,” he added.

It was an in-competition test, which was conducted last month during the National Youth Championship in Hyderabad. The second Asian Youth Athletics Championship was held in Bangkok from May 20 to May 23.