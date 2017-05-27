Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar has been appointed as the chairman of the selection committee for the senior and under-23 Mumbai men’s team by the Mumbai Cricket Association.

Agarkar, who grabbed 288 ODI wickets in 191 matches, replaces former cricketer Milind Rege at the helm of affairs of the selection committee for the senior team. The 39-year-old played his last Test match versus Pakistan in 2006 and last ODI against England in 2007.

The committee headed by Agarkar comprises former India players Nilesh Kulkarni and Jatin Paranjpe and Sunil More, a media release by MCA said. Rajesh Pawar has been named chairman for the selection committee to chose the under-19 men’s Mumbai team and the committee comprises former India bowler Avishkar Salvi, Raju Sutar and Santosh Shinde.

For the Under-16 boys team, Atul Ranade has been appointed as the chairman of the selection committee, which consists of Mandar Phadke, Piyush Soneji and Mayur Kadrekar. For the Under-14, the selection committee will be headed by Omkar Khavilkar with Sanjeev Jadhav, Nilesh Patwardhan and Mangesh Darekar as members.