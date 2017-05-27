India’s T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is set to play in the second edition of England’s Women’s Cricket Super League after signing up with Surrey Stars, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Saturday.

Last year, Harmanpreet became the first Indian cricketer to play in a foreign T20 league when she played for Sydney Thunder in the Women’s Big Bash League in the second season.

Playing for Sydney, Harmanpreet had a fine debut season Down Under scoring 296 runs in 12 innings at an impressive average of 59.20, along with six wickets. The 28-year-old was also adjudged Thunder’s WBBL Player of the Tournament.

Kaur’s flashy strokeplay was in full flow in the WBBL. One shot in particular, was a standout: The 26-year-old chipped a full length delivery from left-armer Gemma Triscari, and the ball landed over the ropes.

The bowler was amused, probably bewildered by what she just saw. Importantly, Australia legend Adam Gilchrist was mighty impressed sitting in the commentary box, exclaiming, “That’s as good a cricket shot you are going to get to see!”

At the WSL, Harmanpreet will complete the quota of three overseas players for the Stars who have signed Australia’s Rene Farrell and South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp, reported Cricbuzz. The second edition of WSL starts on August 10.