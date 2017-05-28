World No 3 Stan Wawrinka retained his Geneva Open title on Sunday, beating German qualifier Mischa Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in two hours 20 minutes. This was also the Swiss No 1’s first title this year, and also his first ATP title since winning the 2016 US Open.

.@stanwawrinka is 12-2 in @ATPWorldTour level finals from 2014-17 after compiling a 4-9 record from 2005-2013. — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) May 27, 2017

.@stanwawrinka defends @genevaopen crown with 46 63 63 victory over {Q] #MischaZverev and wins 1st title since @usopen. — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) May 27, 2017

Zverev looked to be in command of the match as he won the first set after the two traded breaks. However, not to be outdone, Wawrinka stormed back into the match in the latter two sets. While Zverev did well to keep himself above troubled waters for most parts of the last two sets, Wawrinka secured timely breaks to put himself decisively ahead of his opponent.

In his post-match address, Wawrinka said, “The level was great today, I think it was a great final. Mischa was playing very well and maybe I was hesitating a bit in the beginning. I’m happy that I came back strongly in the second set and managed to turn the match around.”

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga lifts Lyon title

Meanwhile, in Lyon, home-crowd favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed his first-ever ATP title on clay by defeating Tomas Berdych on Sunday. Tsonga won with the score-line of 7-6 (2), 7-5 in an hour and 47 minutes.

Berdych had a couple of set points in the 10th game of the opening set on Tsonga’s serve. But, the Frenchman’s serve came handy as he first brushed off both set points, before winning the game and keeping the set alive. The ensuing tie-break was, however, completely dominated by Tsonga, who dropped only two points to take the lead in the match.

A double fault by Berdych while down match point in the 12th game of the second set handed the win to his opponent, who went on to win his third title this year, after winning in Rotterdam and Marseille, earlier in February.

French title leaders on @ATPWorldTour in Open Era after today Noah 23 Tsonga 15 Gasquet 14 Simon 12. — Nick Lester (@nicklester) May 27, 2017

Overall, this was Tsonga’s 15th career title, putting him second behind Yannick Noah in the all-time list of Frenchmen with most ATP titles won in the Open Era.