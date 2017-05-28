India’s Yuvraj Singh will miss the team’s Champions Trophy warm-up match against New Zealand on Sunday due to viral fever.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed the news on Saturday but maintained that he was making “steady progress” and there were no major health concerns.

However the BCCI has confirmed that the senior pro is recuperating well as per the information of the medical team.

NEWS ALERT: @YUVSTRONG12 is making steady progress from viral fever. No major health concerns. He will miss the first warm-up #CT17 pic.twitter.com/JjCxGADgsL — BCCI (@BCCI) May 27, 2017

“The BCCI Medical Team confirms that Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh who is presently down with viral fever is making steady progress. There are no major health concerns and he is recuperating well, to the satisfaction of the medical team,” said a release.

The released added: “He is advised rest and will miss India’s first warm-up match against New Zealand at The Oval on May 28, 2017. The medical team will continue to monitor Yuvraj Singh’s progress and hope for a speedy recovery”.