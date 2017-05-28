South African batsman Richard Levi has been taken to hospital after being hit on the head batting for his English county side Northamptonshire in their Second Division match with Worcestershire on Sunday.

The 29-year-old – who played 13 Twenty20 International matches for South Africa with a top score of 117 not out – took a blow to his helmet from Josh Tongue. Levi’s century off 45 balls is the fastest T20 international century as of date.

“Levi on his way to hospital in ambulance,” tweeted Worcestershire after he had received treatment in the middle of the pitch and the umpires opted to take an early lunch.

Northamptonshire, with a first innings deficit of 196, ended with a total of 343 runs, leaving Worcestershire with a fourth-innings target of 148.