Zenit St Petersburg have sacked coach Mircea Lucescu and his technical staff after they missed out on Champions League qualification for the second consecutive year, the club announced on Sunday.

Zenit finished third in the Russian Premier League, eight points behind champions Spartak Moscow and one point adrift of second-placed CSKA Moscow. Veteran Romanian coach Lucescu, 71, took over in May 2016, succeeding Andre Villas-Boas, and led the club to victory in the Russian Super Cup.

Sparta appoint Andrea Stramaccioni

Sparta Prague have appointed Italian Andrea Stramaccioni to replace out of contract Petr Rada as coach on a two-year deal, the Czech top-flight side said on Sunday. The 41-year-old has managed Inter Milan and Udine in the Serie A, as well as Greek side Panathinaikos.