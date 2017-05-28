Roma icon Francesco Totti played his final game on Sunday after a storied 25-year career. While Roma won the thrilling match against Genoa 3-2, it was the emotional farewell that saw almost the entire stadium shed tears.

“The moment has arrived. I’ve cried the whole day. This was my only jersey… I’d love to write a poem, a song, but all I can do is try to use my feet to express myself,” Totti said after the match.

He added: “Damn it. I get goosebumps when I think about June 17, 2001. From tomorrow, I’ll be a grown up.”

Tributes poured in for Totti from the entire football fraternity across the world as he marked the end to a record career. Thousands of fans showed up sporting special T-shirts and banners to pay tribute to “Il Re di Roma” (The King of Rome), and there was not a dry eye in the stadium during the sentimental send-off.

There were plenty of touching tributes on social media as well, as the 40-year-old made his final appearance. Here’s what Twitter had to say as football bid farewell to Francesco Totti.

Siamo cresciuti insieme. Ci siamo affrontati da avversari. Abbiamo gioito e pianto insieme. Buona vita Francesco. Qualunque sia la tua strada, qualunque sia la tua prossima sfida. #TottiDay A post shared by Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon) on May 28, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

.@Totti, we'll never forget your lob here at San Siro. It's been an honour to go at it for the past 25 years. Good luck! 👏 #TottiDay #FCIM — F.C. Internazionale (@Inter_en) May 28, 2017

The Son of Rome closes the curtains on an illustrious 25 year career in the Eternal City.



Addio @Totti! 👑🔶🔴👏🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/r1brGCwas2 — ItalianFootballDaily (@ItalianFD) May 29, 2017

Francesco Totti reads his farewell letter to an emotional Stadio Olimpico #TottiDay pic.twitter.com/CyC1m399yv — Serie A News (@TransfersCalcio) May 28, 2017

Unbelievable scenes in Rome. Just pure raw emotion as the #Totti chapter ends at @ASRomaEN. At least as a player. — Pulasta Dhar (@TheFalseNo9) May 28, 2017

Not many players are loyal to their clubs, but Totti was. A pure legend not just for @ASRomaEN but for football too. ⚽️ #ThanksTotti #Totti pic.twitter.com/5SbW4YfxCW — Sophie ⚽️ (@sophielaura_fcb) May 28, 2017

Francesco #Totti:



🕰Years: 25

👤Games: 785

⚽Goals: 307

🎯Assists: 123

🏆Trophies: 5

🇮🇹Clubs: 1



End of an era 👑😢 @OfficialASRoma #Roma pic.twitter.com/FcIzZ1Hl25 — Serie A Sitdown (@SerieASitdown) May 28, 2017

Even buses in Rome are thanking Francesco Totti. Beautiful! 👏 #TottiDay pic.twitter.com/TxNnOkDjvD — Fanatics of Football (@footynews129) May 28, 2017