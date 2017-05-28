Roma icon Francesco Totti played his final game on Sunday after a storied 25-year career. While Roma won the thrilling match against Genoa 3-2, it was the emotional farewell that saw almost the entire stadium shed tears.
“The moment has arrived. I’ve cried the whole day. This was my only jersey… I’d love to write a poem, a song, but all I can do is try to use my feet to express myself,” Totti said after the match.
He added: “Damn it. I get goosebumps when I think about June 17, 2001. From tomorrow, I’ll be a grown up.”
Tributes poured in for Totti from the entire football fraternity across the world as he marked the end to a record career. Thousands of fans showed up sporting special T-shirts and banners to pay tribute to “Il Re di Roma” (The King of Rome), and there was not a dry eye in the stadium during the sentimental send-off.
