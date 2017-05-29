Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded a 73 in order to finish tied-65th at the LPGA Volvik Championship at the Travis Pointe Club in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Sunday.

Heading into the last round, Aditi was tied-62nd and could only manage a 1-over par in her last round, identical to her third round, as she finished 18 strokes behind eventual winner, Shanshan Feng of China.

Back to back birdies on the fourth and fifth holes in the final round cost Aditi a chance at a higher finish at the 19-year old struggled on the front nine, managing a 39 and three birdies.

She performed much better on the back nine, clocking birdies on the 14th and 17th holes, resulting in her finishing the tournament with a 1-over par in the last round.

Australia’s Minjee Lee finished second a stroke behind China’s Feng and Sung Hyun Park of South Korea rounded off the top three.

Aditi remained 97th on the LPGA’s season leaderboard with 85 points to her name after having played five ranking tournaments. South Korea’s So Yeon Ryu continues to top the charts with 1685 points.