Barcelona striker Lionel Messi has won the European Golden Shoe for a record-equalling fourth time. Messi is now tied with Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo, who won it for the first time with Manchester United in 2007-08.

Messi scored a brace against Eibar last weekend to finish the La Liga season as top scorer on 37 goals, giving him 74 Golden Shoe points with each goal worth two points.

Sporting Lisbon striker Bas Dost scored a hat trick in his final match against Chaves to finish second with 34 Portuguese Primeira Liga goals and 68 points. Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was third with 31 goals in the Bundesliga.

Messi previously won the award in 2010, 2012 and 2013. Since Ronaldo won the Golden Shoe as a Manchester United player in 2007-08, every winner has come from a club in Spain – though in 2013-14 Liverpool’s Luis Suarez shared the award with Ronaldo.

Golden Shoe table

Lionel Messi, Barcelona, 74 points

Bas Dost, Sporting Lisbon, 68

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Borussia Dortmund, 62

Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich, 60

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur, 58

Edin Dzeko, AS Roma, 58

Luis Suarez, Barcelona, 58

Dries Mertens, Napoli, 56

Edinson Cavani, Paris Saint-Germain, 52.5

Andrea Belotti, Torino, 52

Romelu Lukaku, Everton, 50

Anthony Modeste, Cologne, 50

Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid, 50