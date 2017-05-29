Reigning French Open champion Garbine Muguruza breezed into the second round on Monday with a straight sets win over 2010 Roland Garros winner Francesca Schiavone.

Muguruza’s middling form this season saw her arrive in Paris with just three wins on clay, but the Spaniard dispatched the 36-year-old Schiavone 6-2, 6-4.

The fourth seed will meet Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit for a place in round three. Kontaveit defeated Romanian Monica Niculescu in straight sets as well, 7-5, 6-1. Muguruza and Kontaveit have faced each other once before this year, at the Stuttgart Open in April. Back then, Kontaveit had pulled off a stunning upset over Muguruza, despite trailing her by a set.

In her match against Schiavone on Monday, Muguruza finished with 17 winners to the Italian’s 16 and had 16 unforced errors to her opponent’s 21. She put in 68% of her first serves, converting 62% points off them. Schiavone, on the other hand, put in 56% of her first serves while managing to win only 45% points off her first serves.