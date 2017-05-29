Brazilian legend Ronaldo has backed Real Mardid star Cristiano Ronaldo to pip rival Lionel Messi as the Fifa footballer of the year award in 2017, IANS reported.

“This year I would choose Cristiano Ronaldo to win it,” Ronaldo, a three-time recipient of football’s highest individual honour, was quoted as saying by Fox Sports. “In the past two years he has been decisive. His statistics can’t be ignored.”

The Portuguese star, who is also a four-time winner of the FIFA player of the year award, has scored 40 goals and provided 12 assists in 45 matches for Real Madrid in the past season. Meanwhile, Messi, who has received the honour five times, has 54 goals to his credit with 19 assists in 52 games.

“I love watching Messi with the ball at his feet,” Ronaldo said. “He scores goals and everything else. Both players are fantastic but it’s a cruel comparison. Both players deserve respect,” he concluded.

La Liga champions Real Madrid will depend on the star forward to lead the charge as they play Juventus in the Uefa Champions League final on Saturday.