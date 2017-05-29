Defending champion Novak Djokovic began the defence of his French Open title with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Spain’s Marcel Granollers on Monday.

Djokovic, with new coach Andre Agassi looking on, faces Portugal’s Joao Sousa for a place in the third round. Sousa defeated Djokovic’s compatriot Janko Tipsarevic 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-2, 6-2 in their first round match.

The Serbian looked composed throughout the first set, but encountered some trouble in the latter stages of the second set. The world No 2 had eight set points on Granollers’ serve in the ninth game of the second set, but failed to convert the lot as the Spaniard recovered to win the game, before forcing Djokovic to serve out the set in the 10th game.

In the final set, as Djokovic served for the match in the eighth game, he looked to be slightly jittery as Granollers secured a break point opportunity. Djokovic, however, recovered in time to put away his nerves, and his opponent for a passage into the next round.