The meeting between the top Board of Control for Cricket in India and Pakistan Cricket Board officials ended without any conclusive outcome after the Indian government, on Monday, refused to give clearance for any bilateral series with Pakistan, reported PTI.

The BCCI, represented by joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary, CEO Rahul Johri and General Manager MV Sridhar met with their Pakistani counterparts to discuss the pressing issues including the $60 million compensation demanded by the PCB.

“The delegations of the BCCI and PCB have met in Dubai and shared their stated positions. The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and its outcome will be shared with the members of their respective boards,” a BCCI release said.

However a BCCI source privy to the development said there were deliberations on the $60 million compensation that the PCB had demanded from BCCI for not adhering to the Memorandum of Understanding, which stated that the two nations would play five bilateral series in eight-year cycle between 2015-2023.

There were some thoughts of sneaking a short limited-overs series in September, when Champions League T20 used to be held. It is learnt that BCCI is unlikely to pay any damages as its stand has always been clear that government clearance is paramount when it comes to playing Pakistan. In fact, BCCI has asked PCB to withdraw compensation claim.

“After the statement made by the union sports minister, it is unlikely that a series against Pakistan will be held anytime soon. We have told PCB that unless our government gives permission, we will not even be able to play them at a neutral venue like the UAE,” a BCCI source privy to developments was quoted as saying. As of now, India will only play Pakistan in ICC tournaments.