With India set to take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their Champion Trophy opener on Sunday, Pakistan’s Haris Sohail insists his team is prepared to take on the defending champions at Edgbaston.

Sohal said that Pakistan does not need any added motivation against India but said that the team has to forget about the opposition.

Rain at Edgbaston curtailed Pakistan’s final warm-up game against Australia on Monday.

Pakistan will now focus on their game against India, which is bound to set the tone of the tournament. Haris urged his team not to get carried with the rivalry. Sohail, who came in as a replacement for Umar Akmal, is confident Pakistan will have adjusted to the weather conditions, having had a fortnight on English soil.

“We have had good preparation. We have had a good couple of days. It is a huge game against India, a really big game. But it is just a game. We are preparing ourselves for all of the hard matches. Our strength is our bowling and fielding and we are working on all these aspects of our game. It is difficult for us but we have had good preparation to adapt to English conditions but we have been here for 10 days before our first game and we have five days more before our first game,” said Sohail.