Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker has backed Roger Federer to win Wimbledon for a record eighth time. Becker also supported the 18-time Grand Slam champion’s decision to skip this year’s French Open and focus on extending his career.

“If I were his coach, I would have tried to convince him to skip Roland Garros all the way,” said Becker. “Playing there would have been no sense,” he added.

Federer, who returned to the court after a knee surgery last year, has had a sensational start this season. He won the Australian Open and followed it up by bagging the Sunshine Double – winning the Indian Wells and the Miami Open titles.

However, the 35-year-old then opted out of the claycourt season altogether and will return once the grass events get underway. This is the first time since Federer turned professional in 1998 that he hasn’t featured in any clay tournaments in a season.

“So far he has dominated, he is 35 and I thought from the beginning that he should have rested until the grass-season events,” said Becker. “When I knew he wouldn’t have played in Paris, I thought ‘very well, great move.’ It’s very likely that Roger wins Wimbledon this year. He won in Australia, Indian Wells and Miami, then he took time off. I think it’s very likely that he wins his eighth title at the All England Club and the 19th Grand Slam title of his career.”