The number of voices within the tennis fraternity protesting Margaret Court’s stance on same-sex marriage is growing, with many players asking her name to be taken off the Melbourne stadium. Most prominent among them is Australian No 1 Samantha Stosur, who has hinted that tennis stars may try to boycott the Margaret Court Arena at next year’s Australian Open.

“Look, I think everyone can have their own opinion. I don’t agree with Margaret’s opinion,” the Grand Slam champion was quoted as saying after first-round win at the French Open in Paris.

Stosur also said that Margaret Court Arena’s name might not change, but suggested some players may not want to play on it. “The court’s named Margaret Court Arena because of what she did in tennis, and that’s why basically,” she said. “But I guess we’ll cross that bridge when we all get down to the Australian Open next year and [see] who wants to play on Margaret Court Arena and who doesn’t, and we’ll go from there,” she added.

Court recently announced she will stop flying with Australian carrier Qantas “where possible” in protest of the airline’s support of same-sex marriage. “I am disappointed that Qantas has become an active promoter for same-sex marriage,” said the 24-time Grand Slam champion, now a Christian pastor.

Stosur has already gone public with her support for compatriot Casey Dellacqua, a fellow player who has a child with her partner, Amanda Judd. Dellacqua attacked Court in a tweet recently, saying: “Enough is enough, Margaret.”

“It’s been pretty fiery,” added Stosur. “I don’t agree with Margaret’s opinion. That’s why I wanted to support my friend and that’s why I sent out my first tweet in a very long time. I think we definitely should have [same-sex marriage] in Australia . I just was trying to show support for my friend.”

Proud of you Case x https://t.co/xaGDHQo22N — Samantha Stosur (@bambamsam30) May 25, 2017

Richel Hogenkamp, one of the few openly gay players in tennis, also said that Australian Open organisers should consider removing Court’s name from the Melbourne venue where the first Grand Slam event of the season takes place in January.

“I don’t think you should be that outspoken,” said the 25-year-old world number 105. “I have a girlfriend myself. I don’t agree with what she’s saying. So I think it would be a good thing to see if Australian Open can maybe change the name of the stadium, because I think if you’re in that kind of position, maybe some players they don’t feel so comfortable playing in a stadium named after Margaret Court. I see that many players comment against her. So, if many players stand behind it, I think maybe something can change. Who knows.”

Tennis great Martina Navratilova had also said that the arena should be renamed.

@John__Donegan @GregBaum Maybe it's time to change the name of the Margaret Court Arena then... and I guess Margaret will be taking the boat on her next trip?:) — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) May 25, 2017

@Rebelstorm @MomentsAU @Qantas thank you Qantas for your support. And Margaret - you have gone too far. Shame on you...#wrongsideofhistory — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) May 25, 2017

Court has long held strong views against homosexuality, which have previously been slammed by Navratilova and Billie Jean King, who are both gay.

However, Court remained defiant saying she feels bullied by a fierce backlash over her views on gay marriage and has vowed not to be “intimidated”.

With inputs from AFP.