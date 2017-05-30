German club Borussia Dortmund, on Tuesday, parted ways with manager Thomas Tuchel just three days after he powered the club to their first title in five years – domestic cup DFB Pokal – with a 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

In his first season, the club finished runners-up to Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich despite amassing an impressive 78 points. The Bavarian giants also got the better of Dortmund in the Pokal final, winning on penalties.

Despite showing good form at the end of Tuchel’s first season, the 43-year-old fell out with Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke over the sale of three of the club’s star players during the summer – Midfielders Henrik Mkhitariyan, Ilkay Gundogan and defender Mats Hummels, reported ESPN.

However, Dortmund, in their statement, denied reports of a disagreement between the manager and the board: “We would like to thank Thomas Tuchel and his coaching staff for the sporting success at the BVB, which reached their deserved climax last Saturday at the DFB Pokal in Berlin against Eintracht Frankfurt. For his professional future we wish Thomas Tuchel only the very best.

Borussia Dortmund as an employer will not express itself in the background of the separation, which is the result of a longer process and is supported by all the club committees, and asks in the sense of all parties concerned for an understanding of the desire that not on the basis of rumors resp Without any background.

BVB attaches great importance to the fact that the cause of the separation is by no means a disagreement between two persons. The well-being of the club Borussia Dortmund, which is much more than the sporting success, will always be more important than individuals and possible differences between them.”