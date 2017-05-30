Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-Wei knocked out British No.1 Johanna Konta out of the French Open, registering her first victory over a top 10 player. Hsieh, the 31-year-old world number 109, triumphed 1-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 taking the tie on her second match point when Konta fired a forehand return into the net.

Konta has yet to win a match in Paris in three main draw appearances.“It was not easy as she is a great player. I had to fight for every point otherwise she would hit a winner or open the court,” said Hsieh, who goes on to face Taylor Townsend of the United States. Konta fired 37 winners but also 38 unforced errors.

The Briton started proceedings on a strong note and took the first set 6-1 in just 24 minutes and looked comfortable with her forehand and backhand. Hseih built momentum from the tie-break, where she reeled off seven straight points after going 0-2 down.